2023 Kitty Kat Haven 5K Meow-A-Thon has record turnout at Veterans Park

× 1 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Runners participate in the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. × 2 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Brighton Bell participates in the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Bell placed second overall among female competitors. × 3 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Rachael Motamed participates in the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Motamed placed first overall among female competitors. × 4 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Runners participate in the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. × 5 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Runners participate in the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. × 6 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A runner approaches the finish line during the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. × 7 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Runners participate in the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. × 8 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Lando Aldridge, 11, high-fives runners as they approach the finish line during the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. × 9 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Runners participate in the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. × 10 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Medals for the top finishers are displayed on a table at the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. × 11 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Camille Dick picks out a hat for her cat, Winston, as she and her friend, Samantha Blount, speak with Francie Ann Vono-Aldridge about her son Lando’s “Hats for Cats” charity before the start of the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. × 12 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Reese Bousquet, 8, participates in the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Bousquet placed third overall among female runners. × 13 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Runners approach the finish line during the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. × 14 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Brighton Bell passes through the tunnel during the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. × 15 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Rachael Motamed, Brighton Bell and Reese Bousquet finished in the top three of the female competitors in the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. × 16 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Jackson Morris, Jacob Baer and Colin Shockley finished in the top three of the male competitors in the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. × 17 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Teri Nash participates in the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon ith her dog at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. × 18 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Jackson Morris and Jacob Baer participate in the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. × 19 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Runners participate in the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. × 20 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Runners participate in the sixth annual Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Prev Next

The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon and 1-mile Whisker Walk had a record turnout at Veterans Park on Saturday, Executive Director Rita Bowman said.

A total of 249 people registered for the event, including 174 for the 5K and 75 for the 1-mile walk, compared to 216 last year. The top 5K finisher was Jacob Baer, 22, of Clanton, and the top female finisher was Rachael Motamed, 25, of Indian Springs Village.

“We certainly had a better turnout than we anticipated,” Bowman said. “This was our best year we’ve ever had. We’re real pleased with that.”

A final fundraising total has not been calculated yet, but the event probably raised about $8,000 for the cat rescue center after all expenses are paid, Bowman said.

All proceeds will go toward paying vet bills for cats for which the center is providing care, she said. Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue currently is providing care for more than 300 cats and kittens, Bowman said. The center at 3432 Columbiana Road is maxed out with about 60 cats, and there are another 10 at the Gatos & Beans coffee house in Birmingham, she said.

The rest are in foster care or in transition to go to foster care, Bowman said. The center on Sunday and today rescued 14 kittens that had been abandoned outside an apartment, she said. “It’s neverending. We need more fosters desperately.”

Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue has placed more than 800 cats into homes in the past year. Since the nonprofit first opened in 2016, it has saved and found homes for more than 5,500 cats and kittens, Bowman said.

For more information on how to adopt or foster a cat, or to donate, visit kittykathavenrescue.org.

Click here to purchase photos from the event.