Kitty Kat Haven finds new home in Hoover

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Rita Bowman holds Miss Tilly, one of the residentcats at Kitty Kat Haven, at the soon-to-be new location of Kitty Kat Haven on Old Columbiana Road in Hoover.

The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue center has found a new home in central Hoover and is scurrying to raise money to close the deal.

Leaders of the nonprofit, which rescues and cares for cats until someone adopts them, have a contract to buy a 2,100-square-foot house at 3432 Old Columbiana Road.

Located on a dead-end street, the new property is just off U.S. 31 and Patton Chapel Road South, and is currently the location for Zac Lovoy’s Found Properties real estate investment company.

Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue has a contract to buy the building and 1-acre property for $470,000, co-founder Rita Bowman said. In June, Lovoy and Bowman were successful in getting the Hoover City Council to rezone the property from a preferred commercial office district to a neighborhood shopping district so the rescue group can convert it into a home for cats.

Their current location is in a house in northern Hoover at 2113 Marlboro St., another dead-end street, right next to the Alford Avenue Veterinary Hospital.

To complete the purchase of the new location, the rescue group needs to raise $100,000 to cover the down payment, Bowman said.

So far, the group has raised close to $65,000 and hopes to bring in the rest so it can close by the end of the year and move into the “absolutely beautiful” new location in January, she said.

While the building actually isn’t much bigger than the current house they rent, which has about 1,600 square feet of air-conditioned space, plus a 400-square-foot screened-in “catio,” the layout of the new location will allow for better spaces for the cats. It also allows room for expansion, which will likely be needed in the next five years.

× Expand File photo. Kitty Kat Haven co-founder Rita Bowman visits with cats at the existing location at 2113 Marlboro St.

The current location can hold up to about 55 cats, but caregivers like to keep the total closer to 40, and they’d like to maintain the same numbers at the new location, Bowman said. The Hoover City Council put a limit of 60 cats as a condition for the rezoning of the property.

The current house on Marlboro Street has five rooms, a kitchen and the screened-in “catio,” while the new location has seven rooms, a kitchen, laundry room, four half-baths and a three-car garage, Bowman said.

The garage will allow a place for storage of cat food and litter. The center goes through about four 16-pound bags of dry cat food, about 90 cans of Friskies treats and about six 40-pound pails of litter each week.

There are also four exterior doors on the back and side of the house which Bowman said they likely will use several of those exits to create screened-in “catios” to provide outdoor, yet enclosed, experiences for the cats. There also is enough room for 15 parking spaces on the property.

Once the nonprofit closes on the purchase of the new site, moving in likely will take only a couple of weeks, depending on the weather. They plan to add a sealant to the wooden floor so it can better handle the disinfectant the center uses, but other than the addition of catios, there likely won’t be much renovation required, she said.

Lovoy said when he bought the office three years ago, there were eight cats frequenting the property. He has fed them and believes they will be in good hands with Kitty Kat Haven when he leaves.

Center leaders know they can handle the monthly payments on a $370,000 loan, Bowman said. They just need to scrape up the rest of the down payment.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The soon-to-be new location of Kitty Kat Haven on Old Columbiana Road in Hoover.

For a $5,000 donation, people can name a room in the house after someone they love or a beloved pet, living or deceased. Naming rights for three flower gardens on the property will be sold for $3,000 each. Another option for donors is to purchase pavers for a walkway for $100 per brick. Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue T-shirts and calendars are available for sale as well.

The center is trying to plan a fashion show fundraiser in November and an opportunity for people to have a professional photographer take pictures of their cats with Santa Claus in December.

Bowman said 2019 has been a good year for the nonprofit. The rescue group has found homes for more than 600 cats this year. In its three-year existence, the group has found homes for nearly 1,800 cats. Recently, there were 45 more at the rescue center, 60 in foster homes and 14 more at the Gatos and Beans cat café in Birmingham’s Avondale community.

For more information about Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue or to donate, go to kittykathavenrescue.org.