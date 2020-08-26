Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue to host fundraiser featuring vintage Corvettes

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200504_Kitty_Kat_Haven_JMA The Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue center in Hoover, Alabama, has plenty of adult cats available for adoption at its new facility on Old Columbiana Road. There also were about 100 kittens in foster care that were either available for adoption as of May 4, 2020, or would be in the near future.

On Sept. 6, at Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue in Hoover, residents can view vintage Corvettes, purchase some items for sale from the organization and apply to adopt a cat.

Lael Huffstutler is organizing the event and will bring her 1967 Corvette, which hasn’t been brought out since 2007, to the rescue. Huffstutler said she recently found a buyer for the car in North Carolina but will show it off to those who attend the event, which will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at Kitty Kat Haven, located at 3432 Old Columbiana Road in Hoover.

Other Corvette clubs in the area will bring their cars to show off, and guests can purchase items from Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue to benefit the organization. They can also bring lawn chairs and picnic lunches, and there will be some DeVinci’s Pizza available for purchase.

For more information about the organization, visit kittykathavenrescue.org.