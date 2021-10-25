King’s Home fundraiser moves to Veterans Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kings Home. Randy Howell fishes with children at the Campfire for the King event. This year, the event has been renamed the Randy Howell Hope Festival and will be at Veterans Park.

The annual King’s Home fundraiser and boat giveaway is moving to Veterans Park.

Along with a new location comes a new name: the Randy Howell Hope Festival, named after the bass pro tour champion.

The event, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 will have much of the same format as it’s had on the King’s Home campus in Chelsea, but organizers hope the move to Valleydale Road will draw a larger crowd.

Area fishing teams will participate in a free fishing rodeo with Howell, who was the 2014 BassMaster Classic champion. This will be the 11th year of the boat giveaway, and for $100, donors can get their name in the drawing to win a boat from Howell.

Last year, more than $300,000 was raised, and this year organizers hope to surpass that number. The winning ticket will be pulled and announced by Howell at the end of the event.

Proceeds raised from the boat giveaway will benefit King’s Home, a long-term shelter offering safety and care for women and their children for up to two years. It operates 21 homes across central Alabama, and in 2020, it cared for more than 226 youth, women and children fleeing domestic violence and homelessness.

A cornhole tournament is also planned, and those wishing to participate can register the morning of the event. It will be overseen by the Central Alabama Cornhole Club, which will also be providing the supplies.

There will be free activities for kids, who can also use the park playground. Food trucks will be on hand, as well as entertainment by Iron City Worship Band.

Vendors will be set up selling arts and crafts, including Prodigal Pottery, which works directly out of King’s Home and employs residents of King’s Home Shelby and Wellhouse.

For more information or to register for the cornhole tournament, visit kingshome.com.