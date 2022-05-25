Kickoff event for Hoover library summer reading set for June 3

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Public Library. The Hoover Public Library’s summer reading program begins June 1.

Children’s coordinator Jeremy Davis said the library is bringing back its summer children’s programs in the Hoover Library Theatre for the first time since 2019.

This year’s theater programs will feature acrobat Li Liu, magician Arthur Atsma, the Doc Magic comedy/variety show, “That Puppet Guy” Lee Bryan and musicians Roger Day, Jazzy Ash and Koo Koo Kanga Roo.

Each act will do seven shows a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with a different act each week.

“We’re hoping that everybody comes back and has a great time this year,” Davis said.

Children do not have to register for the theater shows, but attendance will be limited to the first 250 children who show up for each performance.

This year’s reading program runs from June 1 to July 31, with a kickoff event from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, June 3.

The theme for this year’s summer reading program is “Oceans of Possibilities.” The kickoff event will include ocean-themed games, crafts and decorations, a few snacks and life-size characters such as Nemo, Dory, the Little Mermaid, Luca and Captain Hook, Davis said. “It’s basically a big party.”

There will be specific activities for preschoolers and teens in designated areas and activities for all ages on the Library Plaza and on the theater level.

Throughout the summer, there will be other programs for children and teens, including a storytime every Monday.

Children and teens will be encouraged to keep track of how many pages they read throughout the summer, with prizes given for reaching various page levels.

“We want to make sure kids keep reading to avoid the summer slide, which is the whole point of summer reading,” Davis said.

“We try to make it a good time for everybody and not make it seem like a chore.”

There also is a summer reading program in which adults can qualify to have their name put in a drawing for gift cards to various stores every time they read a certain number of books.

For more information on summer reading and a schedule of activities, go to hooverlibrary.org or hplkids.org.