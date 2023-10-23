Katztoberfest moves from Birmingham to Hoover for 2023

The fifth annual Katztoberfest fundraiser for the Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue will be at Brock’s Gap Brewery on Thursday night, Oct. 26.

The event, scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m., will include live music, two food trucks and beer, said Rita Bowman, Kitty Kat Haven’s executive director.

There is no admission fee, but there will be a raffle, about 14 merchandise tables and an event T-shirt for sale. The merchandise tables will include some cat-related items, but there will be other items as well, such as ceramic firepots and jewelry, Bowman said.

One of the vendors is a 12-year-old boy, Lando Aldridge, who has a business called Hats for Cats. He makes items such as fleece hats, pet toys and pet beds and gives all the proceeds to animal rescue organizations, shelters and sanctuaries.

Caricature artist Kevin Van Hyning also will be at Katztoberfest, doing caricatures of people and/or their pets for minimum donations of $20-$30.

Brock’s Gap Brewery also will be donating $1 for each Sugar Cat beer purchased at the event, Bowman said.

Raffle prizes include Alabama football tickets, gift cards and other items or packages valued at $100 or more, she said. There also will be games for people to play, she said.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Last year’s Katztoberfest, held at Avondale Brewery in Birmingham, raised about $8,000 for Kitty Kat Haven, Bowman said.

Kitty Kat Haven is a feline-only rescue center at 3432 Old Columbiana Road in Hoover.

The rescue center is a cage-free, no-kill shelter that has about 55 cats in it, plus another 275 or so cats and kittens in foster homes awaiting adoption.

Kitty Kat Haven last year placed 856 cats and kittens in homes and so far this year has placed 649, said Kim Tyler, the rescue center’s vice president and foster coordinator. Since the nonprofit was first opened in 2016, it has saved and found homes for more than 5,200 cats and kittens, Tyler said.

For more information, go to kittykathaven.org.