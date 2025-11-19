Junior League to hold membership information meeting in Hoover Nov. 20

× Expand Photo from Junior League of Birmingham Facebook page. Junior League of Birmingham volunteers work to help fight hunger in the Birmingham area.

The Junior League of Birmingham is having an information session this Thursday night, Nov. 20, at the Finley Center in Hoover for women who are interested in becoming members of the organization.

The information session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday during the Market Noel holiday shopping event that kicked off at the Finley Center Wednesday night with a preview party.

Members will be discussing leadership and volunteer opportunities that are designed to have a lasting impact on people in the Birmingham metro area and beyond.

The Junior League of Birmingham has nearly 2,000 women involved in making a meaningful difference in the community through volunteer action, collaboration and training. The group is involved in projects aimed at advancing education, improving health, mitigating crises, promoting safety and overcoming poverty and financial instability.

The volunteers collectively donate more than 40,000 hours of community service time each year.

Membership dues are $400 per year, plus a $150 fee for the first year of a provisional membership. Provisional members must attend a retreat, six meetings and a closing session and take part in a provisional project.

For more information, visit jlbonline.com/join or email questions to admissions@jlbonline.com.

Additional information sessions are planned for Dec. 1, Jan. 11 and Jan. 25 at the Junior League headquarters at 2212 20th Ave. S. in Birmingham. RSVP for for the Finley Center membership information session here.