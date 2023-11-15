Junior League's 2023 Market Noel returns to Finley Center Nov. 15-18

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Guests shop at the Junior League of Birmingham’s annual Market Noel event at the Finley Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

The Junior League of Birmingham’s 2023 Market Noel shopping event is slated for Nov. 15-18 at the Finley Center in Hoover.

About 100 vendors will have goods for sale, including clothing, jewelry, art, crafts, books, vintage goods, candles, spices, home décor, holiday items and other goods.

General admission tickets cost $15.53 for a single day and $25.87 for a general admission three-day pass. Children under 12 years old get in free. General admission hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

There will be a Preview Noel event with early shopping from 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, with tickets costing $56.92 for early shopping, but that event already is sold out. There will be music and dancing at Preview Noel, and guests are limited to ages 21 and older. The first 100 people through the doors receive a swag bag.

There are other special packages throughout the event. There will be a free Holiday Heroes lunch for first responders between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

On Friday, from 3 to 5 p.m., guests can buy a Sundaes with Santa ticket for $37.26 for a group of four people to visit with Santa and get a photo with him and a sweet treat for the kids. Individual Sundaes with Santa tickets are $15.52 for adults and $9.32 for children. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

On Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m., there is an opportunity for Brunch with the Big Guy, including breakfast bites and beverages, a picture with Santa, a story and a craft for kids. Tickets cost $28.98 for adults, $12.48 for children or $310.50 for early access at 8:30 a.m. and a table for 10.

From noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, there is a Milk & Cookies With Santa time. People can pay $37.26 for a group of four people to get general admission shopping passes, plus a visit and picture with Santa. That includes cookies for the kids and refreshments for parents. The cost is $15.52 for individual adults and $9.32 for individual children.

Both the Brunch with the Big Guy tickets and Milk & Cookies With Santa tickets are sold out.

Proceeds from Market Noel go to assist the Junior League’s community projects to improve people’s lives in the areas of mitigating crises and promoting safety, advancing education and culture, overcoming poverty and financial stability, and improving health and well-being.

The Junior League’s partners include groups such as the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama, Girls Inc., Cornerstone Schools of Alabama, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Children’s of Alabama, Collat Jewish Family Services, Meals on Wheels of Central Alabama and The Exceptional Foundation.

In addition to several food vendors in the market, Ashley Mac’s Kitchen will be on site serving food at Market Noel 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Parking at the Finley Center is free.

Find out more about Market Noel and get tickets at marketnoel.net.