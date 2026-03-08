Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K & Family Fun Day set for March 14

× Expand Submitted Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K

The 2026 Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K & Family Fun Day will take place Saturday, March 14, at 9 a.m. at Veterans Park. The event honors the legacy of longtime Jefferson State Community College President Judy Merritt while raising funds for scholarships for students in need.

Participants can run or walk the 5K course, with medals awarded to the top three male and female finishers overall and in each age group. An awards ceremony is scheduled around 10:30 a.m. at the park pavilion.

The event will also feature family-friendly activities, including a DJ, face painting and free popcorn, cotton candy and other treats.

Registration costs $25 per person through March 13, $30 on race day and $15 for college students and participants ages 18 and younger.

For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/judyMMerrittMemorial5KRunWalk.