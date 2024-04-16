2024 Crawfish Fest, DHI fundraiser gears up at Jubilee Joe's

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220420_Jubilee_Joes_Crawfish_Fest9 Amy and Seth Berry dine at Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant during the 2022 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant on Tuesday, April 16, kicked off its 2024 Crawfish Fest, which is a fundraiser for the Destination Hoover International nonprofit.

The festival will run through Sunday, April 21, offering music on four nights and crawfish and drink specials each day. Five percent of all sales through Sunday will be donated to Destination Hoover International, a nonprofit whose goal is to foster cultural exchange and international relationships by uniting Hoover with people throughout the world.

Last year’s Crawfish Fest raised almost $6,000 for DHI, restaurant owner Kash Siddiqui said.

DHI uses the money raised to help fund scholarships for students focusing on international studies and cultural exchange. This year’s scholarship winner is McKenzie Blackledge from Hoover High School. Blackledge will receive a $2,500 scholarship toward her college focus in international business. She plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology this fall and later go to law school with a desire to one day become a U.S. ambassador.

“McKenzie submitted an excellent essay, resume and letters of recommendation reflecting her achievements in high school,” DHI President Shelley Shaw said. “Now she is excited to begin her college career, majoring in international business and cultivating her global interests and leadership skills.”

Since DHI began its partnership with Jubilee Joe’s in 2018, DHI has awarded more than $15,000 in scholarships to Hoover and Spain Park high school graduating seniors, Shaw said.

Jubilee Joe’s will be selling 3 pounds of crawfish for $15 dine-in or $18 to go and offering $5 hurricane drinks all week long, Siddiqui said.

Here is the music schedule:

Tuesday, April 16 — Moral Support, 6-9 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17 — Jeff Florreich, 6-9 p.m.

Thursday, April 18 — Moral Support, 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, April 21 — Todd Simpson, 5-8 p.m.

For more information about DHI, go to destinationhooverinternational.org. For more information about Jubilee Joe’s, go to jubileejoes.com.

Editor's note: This story was updated with more information from Destination Hoover International at 5:23 p.m.