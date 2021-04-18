Jubilee Joe's brings back Crawfish Fest to benefit Destination Hoover International

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Festival The 2021 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest is scheduled for April 20-25.

Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant is bringing back its annual Crawfish Fest this week after a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And, once again, the festival will serve as a benefit to raise scholarship money for the Destination Hoover International (DHI) group.

The crawfish festival is set for April 20-25 and will include live music every night except Friday, April 23. The restaurant is offering 3-pound crawfish trays for $14 for dine-in orders and $12 for online to-go orders. There also will silent auction packages offered each day Friday, Saturday and Sunday that include a hotel stay at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel, wine selection and VIP event passes.

Five percent of dine-in and takeout orders from the restaurant for each of the six days will go to DHI, Jubilee Joe’s owner Kash Siddiqui and his wife, Sharmeen, said. Also, the restaurant is hosting on-site Crawfish Fest Comes 2U lunches Tuesday at The Offices at 3000 Riverchase and the Gonzalez Strength & Associates office, with 15% of proceeds and tips supporting DHI, the Siddiquis said.

DHI on Tuesday night plans to give a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior from Spain Park High School and a graduating senior from Hoover High so they can focus on an international business area. Applications for the scholarships were open Feb. 1-April 10.

Jubilee Joe’s was unable to have its dine-in Crawfish Fest last year due to the pandemic but, with more robust carryout and Door Dash business, was still able to provide scholarship money for DHI.

“This spring, we asked our loyal customers, and they want Crawfish Fest,” Siddiqui said. “We are still operating with pandemic protocols, and our newly located restaurant has a larger capacity and patio. It has not been easy, but we think supporting local high school students with their college plans is important.”

Shelley Shaw, president of DHI’s board of trustees, said the organization appreciates Siddiqui’s commitment to highlight the cultures and visitors that DHI hosts in Hoover. “We are thankful that with Jubilee Joe’s incredible support during this pandemic we are able to continue to aid students who plan to study in fields focused on international relations and cultural exchange,” Shaw said.

With seating limited due to COVID-19 protocols, Jubilee Joe’s this year will have to limit customers’ dine-in stays to no more than two hours, Siddiqui said.

Live music will be offered from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Sunday.

This year’s live music lineup includes Matt Broach and Whitney Cox on Tuesday (April 20), Ves Marable on Wednesday (April 21), Brendan Young and Warren Bierley on Thursday, April 22), Natalie Horn and Marks Davidson on Saturday (April 24) and Dikki Du & The Zydeco Krewe on Sunday (April 25).

Jubilee Joe’s in September moved from 2341 John Hawkins Parkway to the newly constructed The Shoppes at Hwy 150 Crossings at 5190 Medford Drive, Suite 114, next to the Sprouts grocery store. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information about DHI, go to destinationhooverinternational.org. For more information about Jubilee Joe’s, go to jubileejoes.com.