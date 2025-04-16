Jubilee Joe's 20th annual Crawfish Fest set for April 22-27

× Expand Images courtesyof Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant

Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant is preparing for its 20th annual Crawfish Fest, set to take place April 22-27.

The festival will include live music each night, a crawfish eating challenge, drink specials, face painting, balloon creations and a fireworks show Saturday night, April 26.

Also, for the eighth consecutive year, a portion of all sales during the event will go toward Destination Hoover International, a nonprofit whose goal is to foster cultural exchange and international relationships by uniting Hoover with people throughout the world.

DHI uses the money raised to help fund scholarships for Hoover and Spain Park high school students focusing on international studies and cultural exchange. The scholarships are to be presented to one student from each school at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, April 26.

Last year, the festival raised almost $5,000 in scholarship money, and over the past seven years, the festival has generated more than $25,000 for scholarships through direct contributions, fundraising and silent auctions, organizers said.

The focus of the festival is the crawfish, the signature dish of the event. Patrons can take part in the Crawfish Take-Down Challenge, where eating three or more trays of crawfish will earn them a free Jubilee Joe’s shirt in a keepsake box. Also, hurricane drinks will be available throughout the event for $5.

“We are beyond excited to celebrate 20 years of Crawfish Fest with our loyal patrons and the

Birmingham community,” said Kashif Siddiqui, owner of Jubilee Joe’s, in a press release. “This event is all about bringing people together, having fun and giving back. We’re thrilled to make this year’s celebration even more special with great food, live music and exciting activities for everyone.”

Here is the schedule for live music on the restaurant’s patio and other activities:

Tuesday, April 22 — Jeff Florreich, 5-8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 23 — Goodfellas, 5-8 p.m.

Thursday, April 24 — Moral Support, 6-9 p.m.

Friday, April 25 — Free face painting 3-5 p.m.; Hoss Carl and Perry, 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, April 26 — DJ Kessel, noon- 3 p.m. and 6:30-9:30 p.m.; balloon animals 3-5 p.m.; scholarship presentation 8:15 p.m.; fireworks 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 27 — Free face painting 3-5 p.m.; DB Cooper duo, 5-8 p.m.

For more information about Jubilee Joe’s, go to jubileejoes.com. For more information about Destination Hoover International, visit destinationhooverinternational.org.