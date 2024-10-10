Join Hoover-based Team Rowland for the Parkinson's fundraiser: Oct. 18-19

× Expand The Parkinson Association of Alabama is proud to continue this fantastic tradition and invites you to join us for the 2024 Team Rowland Event series. Last year they raised over $300,000 and hope this year is even more successful. Submitted photo, 2023.

Get ready for an inspiring weekend as Team Rowland hosts its Par Fore Parkinson's Golf Scramble and the Ride to Eradicate Parkinson's benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research and the Parkinson Association of Alabama on Oct. 18-19. Founded in 2017 by Hoover-natives Stacy and Mike Rowland, along with their daughters Katie and Maggie, Team Rowland began as a response to Mike’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and has since grown into a vital force for fundraising and awareness.

A Legacy of Impact

Starting in Greenville, SC, Team Rowland made its way to Birmingham, Alabama, five years ago, establishing a signature bike ride at Oak Mountain Park alongside a golf tournament. Over the past seven years, they have raised $1.3 million.

Mission-Driven Events

Team Rowland's mission is clear: to channel funds into the hands of scientists working diligently toward a cure for Parkinson’s Disease, while also supporting organizations that enhance the lives of those living with the condition. As they transition the event administration to the Parkinson Association of Alabama, where Mike Rowland serves on the advisory board, the Rowlands remain deeply involved in planning and execution.

Personal Connections

This year, the event holds special significance for many, including local volunteer and long-time friend of the Rowlands, who is forming Team Taylor in support of her husband, Lee, who was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Their family has experienced the warmth and generosity of friends and community as they rally together for this cause.

Get Involved

To learn more about this year’s events and how you can participate, visit the Parkinson Association of Alabama's website for details on registration and sponsorship opportunities. Join in the events to make in the fight against Parkinson's Disease!

Together, we can create hope for a brighter future.