John Greene won't seek reelection to Hoover Council Place 7 after 12 years

× Expand John Greene has served 12 years on the Hoover City Council and said he won't seek a fourth term.

Hoover Councilman John Greene has decided not to run for reelection this year after three four-year terms on the council.

“For three terms, the people of Hoover have entrusted me with a position on the City Council, and it has been an honor to serve as their voice on the many issues our city has faced,” Greene said in a written statement. “As I have often stated, I never forget that I work for the citizens of Hoover, and I have diligently sought to represent their goals with my vote. I am sincerely thankful to have had this opportunity.”

Greene said that after prayerful consideration, he believes God is leading him toward a different path of service.

“As the Bible states in Ecclesiastes 3:1, ‘For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven.’” Greene wrote. “I will always treasure my season as a member of the Hoover City Council, but I also look forward to God’s plan for the next season of my life. I wish all the candidates the best in their campaigns, and I am confident that the citizens of Hoover will elect a strong leadership team that will serve our city over the next four years with integrity, wisdom, and humility.”

Greene noted that during his tenure, he voted to increase school funding and supported public safety needs, including two new fire stations, a police training academy and additional personnel and equipment for police, fire and rescue services, including full city funding for school resource officers.

He also was proud to vote for multiple projects to improve quality of life, such as sidewalks, road repairs, traffic signal upgrades, green space preservation, neighborhood revitalization projects and parks and recreation projects.

Greene said he also tried to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars by voting to refinance debt when interest rates dropped, purchase energy-efficient systems for city buildings and share services with neighboring cities.

In 2008, he voted against raising the city’s sales, use and lease taxes from 3% to 3.5% and against a $2 nightly room fee for lodging facilities. He was on the losing end of those votes but joined with three other council members to successfully defeat a proposal to reject an increase in residential rental and lease taxes from 1% to 2%.

Greene said he worked to ensure that all residents’ voices were represented, even when that meant at times being a lone vote on an issue.

Some of his favorite memories as a councilman were meeting so many fellow Hoover residents, working with the various mayors, council members and city staff, and seeing the growth of local businesses. He also enjoyed celebrating various events, including the city’s 50th anniversary, Fourth of July Freedom Fest events, SEC Baseball Tournaments, Celebrate Hoover Day, Hoover Hayride and Family Night, Arbor Day celebrations, Veterans Week events, 9/11 remembrance ceremonies and the Robert O. Finley Character Award ceremonies.

Greene said he has missed less than 10 of the 298 regular council meetings in his 12 years on the council, including meetings he missed to attend military training. He also said he is proud that he never held fundraisers or asked for donations for his campaigns, essentially self-funding his campaigns so that his only obligation was to the residents of Hoover.

“Most of all, I am proud to be a part of the history of our great city,” he said.

Greene serves in Hoover City Council Place 7. Steve McClinton has qualified to run for Place 7, and Carin Mayo has announced her intentions to seek that seat as well. Qualifying continues until July 21. The election is Aug. 25.