Jesse Jackson calls for end to killing of innocent people, transparency in Hoover police shooting

× 1 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Reverend Jessie Jackson enters the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 2 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender April Pipkin arrives at the funeral for her son, Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 3 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Sr. speaks in remembrance of his son at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 4 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Reverene Jessie Jackson delivers a eulogy during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 5 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Pastor Mike McClure speaks during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 6 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender The choir from Rock City Church sings during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 7 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender A ceremony attendee lifts her hands during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 8 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Community activist Carlos Chaverst Jr. speaks during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 9 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Commissioner Lashunda Scales speaks on behalf of Sheila Tyson during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 10 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender April Pipkin is attended to by emergency personnel after fainting during the funeral for he son, Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 11 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Christinay Bogan sings a solo during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 12 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender A ceremony attendee lifts his hands during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 13 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Reverend Jessie Jackson enters the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 14 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Reverend Larry Batie provides an affirmation of faith during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 15 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender The choir from Rock City Church sings during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 16 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Don Siegelman during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 17 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender A lone, peaceful protester stands outside the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 18 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender April Pipkin arrives at the funeral for her son, Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 19 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Reverend Jesse Jackson takes his place on stage during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 20 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Pastor Mike McClure speaks during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 21 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Pastor Mike McClure speaks during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 22 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Deon Wright sings a solo during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 23 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Reverend Jessie Jackson's daughter, Santita Jackson, performs a solo during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 24 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Reverene Jessie Jackson delivers a eulogy during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 25 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Reverene Jessie Jackson delivers a eulogy during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 26 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr.'s mother is escorted from Boutwell Auditorium following her son's funeral in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 27 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Officers from Birmingham Police department gaurd the entrance ot Boutwell Auditorium during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 28 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Melvin Kelley reads scripture from the Old Testament during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 29 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender A ceremony attendee lifts her hands during the funeral for Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) × 30 of 30 Expand Kamp Fender Community activist Carlos Chaverst Jr. arrives with the family of Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Kamp Fender) Prev Next

The Rev. Jesse Jackson today called for an end to the indifferent killing of innocent people and transparency in the investigation into the death of a 21-year-old Hueytown man shot by Hoover police at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night.

Jackson’s comments came as he gave the eulogy at the funeral of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr. at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham.

At least 1,000 people attended the 2 1/2-hour ceremony at Boutwell, which was part funeral, part church service and partly a rally calling for justice for Bradford.

A Hoover police officer shot Bradford as he fled the scene of another shooting at the mall just seconds earlier on the night of Nov. 22. Police said Bradford had a gun in his hand as he was fleeing.

Initially, police labeled Bradford as the gunman in the first shooting, but the next day, police said their initial statements were incorrect and that, while Bradford may have been involved in the altercation that led to the first shooting, he likely was not the one who shot 18-year-old Brian Wilson of Birmingham in the torso.

U.S. marshals and Georgia and Alabama law enforcement agents on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old Bessemer man in Georgia after he was charged with attempted murder in the first shooting.

In Hoover, protesters have claimed the police killing of Bradford was unjustified and demanded that either Hoover or the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency release police body camera videos and any other videos of the incident. So far, no videos have been released.

Today, Jackson joined the chorus of voices calling for the public release of any videos of the shootings.

“The officer who took Emantic’s life and snuffed out his dreams must face justice,” Jackson said. “No one is above the law. Even the president and certainly no police officer is above the law.

“This is the New South, where the Crimson Tide is No. 1 and millions see Alabama and Auburn play the big game, black and white together,” Jackson said. “The New South attracts Mercedes-Benz and Honda and Toyota and Nissan, and the New South rejects uncivilized behavior. In the New South, we made the New South, and it must be new for everybody.”

Jackson extended his condolences to Bradford’s family and said they “join the line of other grieving families of violent deaths of another innocent son wrapped in black skin.”

He said some communities have grown accustomed to weeping in the face of expanding police violence.

There’s something magic about Birmingham, he said. The city has a history of resiliency, of people not allowing dogs, fire hoses, bombs, churches or bullets to stop them.

Jackson noted that Birmingham is the place where singer Nat King Cole was attacked by the Ku Klux Klan in 1956 and where Martin Luther King Jr. spent time in jail for protesting for racial equity.

He said Bradford joins a long list of martyrs whose innocent blood has transformative power, mentioning Trayvon Martin, Walter Scott, Rodney King and Michael Brown as being among them.

“The list of victims of this sickness of uncontrolled violence, fueled by racism and political indifference is much too long,” he said. “Who will end the long dark night of violence in the oft government-sanctioned killing of the innocent? … Even a young black man with no criminal record serving as a caregiver for his father in his father’s hour of need — a good son, brother and friend — is still a suspect and threat.”

Jackson encouraged the family to not give up their fight for answers and justice.

“We’re long-distance runners. We must continue to fight back with our votes and continue to organize a coalition of conscience around the nation. We must not make the mistake of allowing the predictable to become the mysterious. We must not submit to tyranny. In Emantic’s memory, we demand equal protection under the law. In his memory, we want a full and thorough state investigation. We want to see the tapes now. We demand transparency now.”

In an interview after the funeral, when asked what prompted him to come to Birmingham to speak at Bradford’s funeral, Jackson said Bradford’s family asked him to come.

But he also said there’s a pattern of trigger fingers killing young black males around the country. “Here’s another black male dead,” and the fact that authorities won’t release the videotapes of the shooting “gives the appearance of a cover-up that may not even be,” he said. “Show the tapes, and then we’ll receive some information that’s sound. … We don’t know what the tape will show, but show it. Transparency is a healer.”

During the funeral, Jackson told the story of how Jesus was in a boat with his disciples when a storm came upon them suddenly. He noted how Bradford’s family had an unexpected storm arise but encouraged them to stay strong and allow God’s power to see them through.

“We can’t become the victims of our grief. … The burden we have upon us today to fight this fight is heavy, yet we can fight the fight,” he said. “As dark as it is right now, there is a brighter side somewhere. We must turn this tragedy into triumph in some kind of way.”

The Rev. Mike McClure, senior pastor of Rock City Church in Birmingham, who served as master of ceremonies for the funeral, told the crowd he saw the tears in their eyes and understands that they are hurting as they try to make sense of Bradford’s killing.

“This ain’t right,” he said. “When Dylann Roof can walk into a church (in Charleston, South Carolina) and kill everybody and get peacefully apprehended and taken to Burger King, this ain’t right. When a man can shoot up a Jewish synagogue (in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) and get apprehended peacefully, this ain’t right.”

Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales, another speaker at the funeral, said “it’s not just a black thing. It’s not just a white thing. It’s a humane thing.” She encouraged the family to stay focused and unified.

This story will be updated with more details from the funeral.