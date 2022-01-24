Jefferson County offers free COVID-19 testing at Hoover Met Complex

× Expand Photo from city of Hoover The Jefferson County Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The Jefferson County Department of Health is partnering with Easy Testing to offer COVID-19 testing at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The testing site opened on Jan. 18 in the lower parking lot of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium at 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The testing utilizes a saliva test with results returned in 24 to 48 hours, according to information shared by the city of Hoover.

Anyone needing to be tested can pre-register at easytesting.com, but pre-registration is not required. Insurance also is accepted but is not required to be tested or to register. Spanish interpreters will be on site, according to the city of Hoover.

For more information concerning the testing site, call the Jefferson County COVID Information Call Center at 205-858-2221.