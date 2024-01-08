Jefferson County conducts health, quality-of-life survey

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Jeff Co Dept of Health Jefferson County Department of Health on 6th Avenue South in downtown Birmingham on Friday, March 20, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

The Jefferson County Department of Health is conducting a survey to assess health and quality-of-life issues in the county.

The survey is open to anyone who lives, works, learns, worships or plays in Jefferson County and is designed to help county leaders develop and implement plans to promote a healthier community and is conducted roughly every five years.

Jefferson County Health Officer David Hicks said in a press release that feedback from the last assessment resulted in the investment of millions of dollars into programs to reduce gun violence and improve community safety, including a hospital-linked intervention program and credible messenger training; expanded mental health care access; enhanced transportation options and food access; and legislative changes and programs to combat the opioid epidemic.

People can take the survey in English at surveymonkey.com/r/B2P92HW and in Spanish at surveymonkey.com/r/YJFR8BW.

Paper copies can be requested by emailing communitymatters@jcdh.org, and the survey can be taken over the phone by calling 205-930-1478.