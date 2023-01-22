Jefferson County Commision approves deputy county manager, finance & revenue directors

× Expand Photos courtesy of Jefferson County From left, Jefferson County Deputy Manager Daren Lanier, Finance Director Malinda Parker and Revenue Director Scott Moore

The Jefferson County Commission recently approved the promotion of a new deputy county manager, finance director and revenue director.

DEPUTY COUNTY MANAGER

Daren Lanier was promoted to be the deputy county manager over human and community services. He will oversee the coroner and medical examiner’s office, Board of Registrars, youth detention, workforce development and community services, and Family Court, according to the county’s website.

Lanier previously served as chief deputy director in the Revenue Department. He has more than 25 years of combined service in county and municipal government. Lanier is experienced in managing large teams, the collection and disbursement of millions in annual tax revenues, state and county business licenses, titling and registering motor vehicles, and enforcing various tax laws.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Alabama A&M University and graduated from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Academy, where he recently retired as chief of the sheriff’s reserve unit with more than 20 years of service. In addition, he is a member of the Alabama A&M Magic City Metro Alumni Chapter, serves as chairman of the Jefferson County Credit Union, and is a certified revenue officer.

FINANCE DIRECTOR

Malinda Parker was named the county’s finance director. She has more than 25 years of experience in government operations, starting with Jefferson County as a tax agent in 1996. She previously served as manager of special projects with the Finance Department, responsible for oversight of the American Rescue Plan Act, financial reporting for federal awards and the annual comprehensive financial report. Prior to her tenure with Jefferson County, Parker worked for Compass Bank as a banking service representative.

Parker has been an active member of the Alabama National Guard for more than 36 years and currently holds the rank of major and serves as the medical service branch chief and lead investigating officer for injuries sustained by soldiers. She received her certification as a U.S. Army master resilience instructor from Penn State University.

Parker earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Faulkner University-Montgomery and her master’s degree in public administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She is an active member of the Government Finance Officers Association and Women Leading Government, and was certified as an accounts payable manager by the Institute of Finance & Management.

REVENUE DIRECTOR

Scott Moore was promoted as the county’s revenue director. Moore has spent 33 years in public service with the Jefferson County Department of Health and Jefferson County Commission, the last three years as the manager of tax collections. He has more than 26 years of experience in accounting, auditing and tax policy.

Moore started his career with the Department of Revenue in 1996 as an examiner, checking for business license compliance. He then spent 16 years performing tax audits across the United States as senior auditor and three years with the department as a principal accountant.

Moore has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from UAB and is a certified revenue examiner and certified revenue officer. He is a past two-term vice president of the County Revenue Officer’s Association of Alabama and former board member for the Alabama Local Tax Institute of Standards and Training. He has served on numerous tax policy committees for the Association of County Commissions of Alabama over the last 20 years and served as Jefferson County’s delegate to the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Project, where he was an advisory member of the audit committee protecting local government’s rights to self- administration and enforcement of sales and use taxes.