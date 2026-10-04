JeffCo picks up cost for South Shades Crest construction

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Morning rush-hour traffic backs up as far as the eye can see on South Shades Crest Road. Construction is expected to begin soon on a second northbound lane between the Eden Ridge community and Alabama 150.

The city of Hoover scored a significant financial win with a recently renegotiated agreement with the Jefferson County Commission regarding the widening of South Shades Crest Road.

The County Commission has agreed to pick up the entire construction cost for the project, which involves adding a second northbound lane on the 1-mile stretch of road from the Eden Ridge community to Alabama 150, Hoover City Administrator Brian Muenger said.

The project also includes the widening of a 130-foot-long bridge over the CSX railroad tracks that cross under South Shades Crest Road.

The original agreement between Hoover and Jefferson County, approved in June 2021, called for Hoover and Jefferson County to equally split the construction cost. At the time, the estimated construction cost was $4.3 million, and if costs went higher than that, the county’s contribution was capped at $2.5 million and Hoover was required to pay any excess construction costs.

Hoover also was identified as being responsible for all costs borne by CSX Transportation in conjunction with the project.

However, due to rising costs in other pending road projects in Hoover, Hoover this year asked the county to reconsider the funding arrangement, and the county agreed.

Through May of this year, Hoover already had spent about $1.3 million to complete pre-construction obligations such as design work, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation and some of the costs for inspections and review by CSX.

The county determined that Hoover had already contributed a considerable amount of money for the project, and the county agreed to pick up the entire construction cost, even though the estimated construction cost ballooned to almost $7.2 million. The county also recognized that Hoover already had paid $823,000 to CSX, so the county agreed to pay any additional costs due to CSX. That was expected to be $454,000, records show.

If Hoover were held to the original agreement, the city likely would have to spend another $4.5 million for the road and bridge widening, Muenger said. Following the renegotiation, there could be some additional costs coming Hoover’s way, but the city is saving at least $4.5 million thanks to the cooperation of county commissioners, Muenger said.

The renegotiated agreement puts Hoover’s participation in the project from bearing 70% of the cost to about 15%, Muenger said.

“We’re thankful for the partnership of the county,” he said.

Also, the Hoover City Council on Sept. 14 agreed to redirect that money saved from the South Shades Crest Road widening project to cover a $4 million tax incentive agreement for the second and third phases of Stadium Trace Village.

The county has received bids for the South Shades Crest road widening, but as of mid-September, a contract had not yet been awarded. Once the contract is awarded and a notice to proceed is issued, the winning contractor will have 300 days to complete the job.

The road widening is designed to relieve traffic congestion, especially around the traffic light that leads to South Shades Crest Elementary School.

The newly widened stretch of road also is set for major change with a planned connection to the new Exit 9 interchange on Interstate 459 just south of South Shades Crest Road, as well as a new road connecting South Shades Crest Road with Blackridge Parkway.