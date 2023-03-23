James Beard finalists headline inaugural Fork & Cork Chef’s Dinner

James Beard award-winning chef Adam Evans from Automatic Seafood and Oysters and five-time semifinalist Rob McDaniel of Helen have agreed to serve as chefs of a new fundraiser dinner for Children’s Harbor.

The Fork & Cork Chef’s Dinner will take place at the Historic Kress Building on April 11 with cocktails served at 6 p.m. and followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Attire for the evening will be “smart casual,” and tickets cost $750 per person or $1,500 per couple.

The event will raise money for the Harbor Family Center inside the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children.

The center serves children battling life-altering medical diagnoses, as well as their families. Specifically designed to address the mental and physical needs of these families, The Harbor offers access to medically-knowledgeable and licensed counselors and a life skills and education coordinator at no charge to families. Other amenities at The Harbor include laundry facilities, pinball machines, a library, gymnasium, nap rooms and a barbershop, centered around a family’s needs during hospital stays or treatments.

“We are grateful to be surrounded by such a generous community who is always willing to step up and further our impact,” said Cat Outzen, CEO of Children’s Harbor. “The Fork & Cork Chef’s Dinner is a great opportunity to help The Harbor and further our mission of strengthening families of seriously ill children.”

Children’s Harbor intentionally sought out chefs in Birmingham who share the same passion for helping people in need, the organization said in a news release.

McDaniel, the owner and executive chief for Helen, said in a news release that, as a father and husband, he is honored to support Children’s Harbor and provide a sense of hope for families and children in the community.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with my friend, Adam, to create a unique culinary experience that connects loved ones together over an unforgettable meal,” McDaniel said.

Evans, the owner and executive chef at Automatic Seafood and Oysters, said he and McDaniel are passionate about the community and said it’s an honor to help Children’s Harbor work toward its mission of strengthening families of seriously ill children in Alabama

“Knowing that we are helping provide families with a place of rest, comfort and fun makes this dinner that much more meaningful to Rob and me,” he said in a news release.

Medical Properties Trust is the leading sponsor for the event.

A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase until Wednesday, April 5. For more information visit childrensharbor.com.