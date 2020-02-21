Jags softball with high hopes once again

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Spain Park Softball Spain Park’s Alexis Anderson (8) hits the ball during a Class 7A West Central Regional game against Thompson in May at the University of Montevallo. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Sidney Cooper Invitational Softball Spain Park's Taylor Harrington (2) throws to second during a Sidney Cooper Invitational game in February 2019. Prev Next

Last spring, the Spain Park High School softball team advanced to the Class 7A state tournament for the fourth straight year.

The Jags lost five critical seniors from a season ago but have plenty of returning talent that should combine to make one of the top teams in the state once again.

“We’re really excited about starting this year,” head coach CJ Urse Hawkins said. “We have a lot of young talent and a couple strong veteran classes with a lot of experience.”

Spain Park finished last year with a 41-8 record, winning the regular season area title, area tournament and regional tournament. The Jags beat Baker to begin the state tournament before consecutive losses to Auburn and eventual champion Hewitt-Trussville.

This year’s four seniors — Alexis Anderson, Taylor Harrington, Lindsay Parker and Mackenzie Thompson — are all players Hawkins believes capable enough to play at the college level, despite none of them being committed anywhere.

Anderson is a talented third baseman and is now healthy after playing through injuries last spring. Harrington is a speedy player, capable of playing infield and outfield. Parker has manned the catcher spot for the past two seasons, and Thompson has seen most of her time in right field.

“The senior class is one of the winningest senior classes in school history,” Urse Hawkins said. “They’ve all started so much the past few years.”

Annabelle Widra is one of the top players in the country, having recently committed to the University of Michigan and coming off a sophomore season in which she was named a first team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. Widra is a two-way player and has contributed to the varsity team since her seventh-grade year. She will spearhead the Jags’ pitching staff and play shortstop when not in the circle.

With Widra and Maddie Majors (now playing at Auburn) last year, Spain Park was the only school in the country to have a pair of NFCA first-team All-Americans.

Lydia Coleman is a versatile junior committed to Penn State. She was named to the All-South Region Team by NFCA last season. Chloe Brittain is another junior who will see time at first base and is a candidate to break out with a big offensive season.

Several of Spain Park’s sophomores will split time between the varsity and junior varsity teams, including Emma Jolley, Kyndal Heaton, Morgan Jolley and Katherine Brown.

Freshmen Katie Flannery and Ella Reed will have big roles for the varsity Jags. Flannery can play multiple positions, and Reed will be a key pitcher.

Maggie Daniel and Emma Hawkins will also contribute as eighth-graders. Daniel is a catcher who will be with the varsity team, while Hawkins will split time between the middle school and varsity teams, adding depth to the varsity outfield.

Johnny Camp and Kyndall White will serve as Spain Park’s varsity assistants, with Allyson Ritenour and Melissa Miller coaching the middle school team. Eric Gibbons is the program’s strength and conditioning coach.