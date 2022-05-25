Ingram wins Hoover Service Club Community Service Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Service Club. Jean Ingram, center, received the Hoover Service Club’s 2022 Flora Mae Pike Community Service Award. She is shown here with Hoover Service Club members Vickie Nutter, left and Elaine Thompson.

The Hoover Service Club recently honored Jean Ingram with the 2022 Flora Mae Pike Hoover Community Service Award.

Ingram, a 47-year resident of Hoover who joined the Service Club shortly after retiring from her job in the guidance department at Hoover High School in 2016, has been doing volunteer work for decades.

As a member of the Shades Mountain Woman’s Club, she volunteered to work in the children’s art area of the Bluff Park Art Show for more than 30 years and also has served as a dressing room mom for young women participating in the Miss Alabama competition for more than 30 years.

Ingram also is a member of the Hoover Beautification Board and, in that role, has volunteered to help with the Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, serving pie and ice cream at Celebrate Hoover Day and planting trees at Hoover elementary schools as a part of Arbor Day festivities.

She serves on the state board for the Alabama chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and previously served as president of the Martinwood Garden Club and a board member for the Shades Valley Council of Garden Clubs.

Ingram has arranged flowers for many weddings through the years, also has a flair for flower arrangements, table decorations and art, said Vickie Nutter, chairwoman of the Hoover Service Club’s Flora Mae Pike Community Service Award Committee.

“I could go on and on,” Nutter said. “She is just an outstanding person in the community. She’s just a lovely person you like to be around.”

The Flora Make Pike Community Service Award is given in honor of one of the founders of the Hoover Service Club. The award was created in 1990 to recognize people for outstanding volunteer service in the Hoover community.

Past recipients include Syliva Swaim, Becky Donnelly, Lois Taylor, Charlotte Poe Williams, Lynda Wasden, Judy Holcombe, Winnie Cooper, Martha Yielding, Sara Perry, Roberta Atkinson, Paula Campbell, Betty Daigle, Greg and Donna Bishop, Ardith McMicken, Mark Davis and Charon Rivers.

The Hoover Service Club also installed new officers for the coming year:

►President: Debbie Rutherford (great-granddaughter of Pike, for whom the community service award is named).

► First vice president: Kim Allen

► Second vice president and membership chair: Frances Brocato

► Third vice president: Jamie Hinson

► Recording secretary: Paula Campbell

► Corresponding secretary: Bonnie Campbell

► Treasurer: Debra Taylor