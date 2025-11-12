Indie movie from local producers films at the Galleria, around Birmingham

× Expand Photo by Kelli S. Hewett Movie set trailers are parked in the parking lot of the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, for filming of scenes from a movie called "The Other Side of the Window" on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

An independent film with stars from the “Twilight” film trilogy, “The Gilmore Girls” and TV’s “Friday Night Lights” continued production Wednesday night at the Riverchase Galleria, spearheaded by producers with local ties.

The “Other Side of the Window” began its Birmingham-area production in mid-October and is set to wrap next week. Lead actors in the international thriller include Adrianne Palicki of “Friday Night Lights,” Matt Czuchry of “The Gilmore Girls” and “The Good Wife,” as well as Peter Facinelli, the physician/vampire in “Twilight.”

“We’re excited to be shooting in our backyards, and we’re glad to bring jobs here,” said producer Trey Reynolds, who attended Hewitt-Trussville schools through ninth grade. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sports fitness management at the University of Alabama before earning a master’s degree in film. He now lives in Nashville.

Reynolds declined to name the film’s other local producer or additional details of the production while filming and post-production are ongoing. “We’re trying not to make a big deal out of being here,” he said with a chuckle.

The story surrounds a powerful CEO who is blindsided by her husband’s mysterious death. Framed for financial crimes, she joins forces with “unconventional sources" to uncover the truth before she loses everything, according to the movie’s IMDB description.

On his Instagram, actor Facinelli has posted a photo of an elegant, vintage-inspired clawfoot tub in front of a shadowy, decorative glass window. It was simply captioned, “On set filming in #Alabama.” #mood #OtherSideofTheWindow.

MTW Casting of Birmingham has handled local talent hiring. The agency has put out numerous social media calls for actors for the film. Scenes have included a coffee shop, an office boardroom, a gala and the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

After Birmingham, production continues in Morocco. “Movies are like little carnivals,” Reynolds said.

While exact release dates haven’t been confirmed, the project could be released in 2026. “It’s a moving target,” he said. “There will be more information to come.”