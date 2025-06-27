Independence Day fireworks show set for Tuesday, July 1, at Hoover Met

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Hoover’s fireworks show at the Hoover Met Stadium on Sunday, June 30, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

The city of Hoover is putting on its Fourth of July fireworks show at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Tuesday, July 1, at 9 p.m.

People are invited to watch from the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium parking lot, but the fireworks also can be seen from nearby areas. Many people typically gather at places like The Village at Brock’s Gap and The Grove shopping center to watch as well.

Music that goes along with the fireworks will be broadcast on 87.9 FM. The show is being put on by Pyro Shows of Alabama and is costing the city $27,500.