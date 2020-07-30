In the Running: 2020 Hoover Election

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Jon Anderson (left) and Erin Nelson (right) Brocato Smith campaigning At left,Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato delivers campaign signs for his reelection bid to Ralph and Cathy Head in the Polo Trace community in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. At right, Hoover City Council President Gene Smith, who is seeking to unseat Brocato as mayor, speaks to residents as he campaigns door to door in a Bluff Park neighborhood on Saturday, June 27, 2020. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, left, delivers campaign signs to Ralph and Cathy Head in the Polo Trace subdivision July 16. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Gene Smith campaign 6-27-20 Hoover City Council President Gene Smith, who is seeking to unseat Mayor Frank Brocato in the 2020 municipal election, speaks to residents as he campaigns door to door in a Bluff Park neighborhood on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Prev Next

Hoover voters head to the polls Aug. 25 to choose the city’s next mayor and City Council.

For the mayor’s seat, voters have two choices: current Mayor Frank Brocato, who is completing his first four-year term, and City Council President Gene Smith, who has had 16 years on the council and is asking voters to help him change chairs.

There also are 17 people seeking to fill the seven citywide City Council seats. One of them, current Councilman Derrick Murphy, is unopposed, in Council Place 5.

Five newcomers — Ron Brown, Mitzi Eaker, Robin Schultz, Dina Shunnarah and Sam Swiney — are seeking to fill the vacant Place 2 seat left by Smith’s departure from the council.

And three candidates — Carin Mayo, Steve McClinton and Alli Nations — are vying for the open seat created when three-term Councilman John Greene decided not to seek a fourth term. Nations is Greene’s daughter.

There are five female candidates in this year’s elections. Four years ago, all 19 candidates who qualified were male. Also, there are five Black candidates this year, as compared to one — Murphy — four years ago.

Geographically, most of the candidates come from the western or central parts of Hoover. Only three — Mike Shaw, Eaker and Mayo — live east of Interstate 65. Five of the 17 candidates — Curt Posey, James “J.D.” Deer, Schultz, Swiney and Nations — live in Bluff Park.

BROCATO’S PLATFORM

Brocato said he has shown himself a proven leader in times of crisis, has kept promises he made when he first ran for mayor and has a great plan for Hoover’s future.

Specifically, Brocato said he wants to continue the city’s strong partnership with Hoover City Schools, continue boosting Hoover’s economy, invest in the city’s neighborhoods, solve traffic congestion, maintain a focus on public safety, and build a diverse and equitable community.

Brocato said he proved his leadership during protests that followed the death of E.J. Bradford at the Riverchase Galleria in 2018 and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis this year, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His 42 years with the Hoover Fire Department taught him how to handle crises, he said.

“You don’t panic. You plan,” he said.

When the Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency and health orders began to shut businesses down, Brocato said his administration put an incident management plan in place that included help hotlines for residents and business owners, food assistance for children and financial planning to deal with loss of city revenues.

Brocato noted his efforts toward regional cooperation, including a “good neighbor agreement” in which numerous Jefferson County municipal leaders agreed not to recruit businesses from nearby cities.

He said he meets regularly with mayors from Jefferson and Shelby counties and mayors of the 10 largest cities in Alabama. With the latter group, he is pushing for changes in the way the state calculates and distributes online sales tax revenues.

Brocato said he already has developed a strong relationship with Hoover schools by regularly meeting with the superintendent, principals and Hoover Parent Teacher Council.

His administration has a track record of attracting and growing business, he said, noting the additions of McLeod Software and Capstone Building Corp. at Meadow Brook Corporate Park and Iberia Bank in International Park.

The city also provided support for the new business incubator at The Offices at 3000 Riverchase, which aims to bolster technology companies and create a new energy on the Riverchase Galleria campus.

Brocato said his administration has been in serious discussions with owners of the Galleria about redevelopment, and he hopes to build on the growth of the restaurant scene in Hoover.

As for investing in neighborhoods, Brocato said the comprehensive plan his administration spearheaded included efforts to protect established neighborhoods from undesirable businesses. His administration has enforced the city’s property maintenance code and tried to be diligent about removing old, abandoned cars, he said.

Brocato said he quickly resurrected a plan to build a new Interstate 459 interchange near South Shades Crest Road. The city has already paid $2 million to buy 31 acres, has an option to buy 22 more acres for $3.27 million and is seeking federal grant money to pay for an interchange justification study.

Regarding public safety, Brocato said the Hoover Police Department does a great job, leading to crime reductions in 2018 and 2019. The mayor and City Council have increased the number of firefighters and police officers and will soon open a new $4 million police training center, he said.

The Police Department has come under increased scrutiny since a police officer fatally shot E.J. Bradford at the Riverchase Galleria in November 2018 and following the death of George Floyd as he was held down by Minneapolis police officers in May of this year. The state attorney general’s office cleared the Hoover police officer who shot Bradford of any wrong doing.

Brocato said the Police Department is going through an intense accreditation review that will take a deep dive into every policy and procedure to either reinforce current practices or see if changes need to be made. That review will include use of force policies, and the department is about to go through diversity training, he said.

His administration already has made efforts to make the city’s overall workforce more diverse. He initiated the Leadership Hoover organization that began in 2017 and includes people from all walks of life. More than two years ago, he made the assistant human resources director, Mesha Walker, the city’s diversity coordinator, charged with monitoring the city’s recruitment, hiring, retention and promotion practices. The city has started actively recruiting minorities through job fairs to ensure a diverse pool of applicants and has diverse panels of employees conduct interviews, he said. And both he and the City Council have given minorities more representation on city boards, including the Board of Education, Planning and Zoning Commission, Parks and Recreation Board, Library Board and Industrial Development Board.

SMITH’S PLATFORM

Smith said he will push for changes in how the city administration is organized and operates and will work to empower neighborhoods, enhance the city’s partnership with schools and build on Hoover’s diversity to create a unified community.

He criticizes Brocato, saying the mayor acts as if other elected officials are subservient to him. He claims the mayor lacks a good working relationship with the City Council, doesn’t seek input from council members on many important issues and moves money from one project to another without proper approval from the council.

“We’re tired of being kept in the dark. There are eight elected officials, but he’s acting like there is only one,” Smith said. “He only comes to us when he needs a vote on something. It’s very unfortunate.”

Smith acknowledged he has weekly meetings with the city administrator and city attorney but said City Administrator Allan Rice usually runs those meetings, the mayor is not always there, and the meetings mostly deal with legal issues.

Brocato disputed that and said he does usually attend those meetings and that a full gamut of issues is discussed.

Smith said too much power is concentrated in the city administrator job, with department heads having to funnel information to the mayor through Rice. Smith said he would be more hands-on with city government and give department heads more direct access to him rather than having to go through the city administrator or other higher-level positions. He also would involve the council in more decision making, he said.

Brocato said if Smith were elected mayor, it would be his prerogative to set up whatever structure he likes, but said the current structure in reality is much like it was when Allen Pate was executive director.

Smith said Hoover has become a big city, but he wants to empower neighborhoods so the city can maintain some of its small-town atmosphere. He proposes to create a council of neighborhoods and give that council some funding each year and the power to decide which neighborhood projects get funded from year to year.

Smith said he will work to foster stronger ties with the school system and proposes to give building permit “front-door” fees to the school system on top of the current $5 million allocation the city provides instead of as a part of that allocation.

Brocato said that power lies with the City Council, not the mayor, and Smith has had 16 years to push for that if he wanted.

Regarding race relations in Hoover, Smith said he doesn’t think they are as bad as some people think, but the city needs to turn its diversity into a tool for building community. He wants everyone to feel comfortable living in Hoover, regardless of where they live, he said.

While the Police Department has been criticized for its treatment of minorities, he thinks the department has great people and great leadership. People are taking national concerns and bringing them to Hoover’s doorstep, he said. There’s always room for improvement, and the accreditation process will help everyone see where those areas are, he said.

Smith voted for sales, use and lease tax increases and a $2 nightly room fee for lodging facilities two years ago, but only after reducing the amounts of those increases from what the mayor initially proposed.

He said Brocato used fear and outside consultants to paint a misleading picture of city finances to try to get money for pet projects, and the council only approved lesser increases to keep the city afloat as needs have increased.

Smith said once the city recovers from the COVID-19 financial impact, he wants the council to reconsider those tax increases and possibly rescind them.

Brocato said his finance team’s financial projections were “on target” but said he won’t press for the rest of the original sales tax increase he requested in 2018 if reelected.

Smith also voiced support for the new Interstate 459 interchange and a push to get the state Legislature to give Hoover its “rightful share” of internet sales taxes.

CANDIDATES - HOOVER MAYOR

FRANK BROCATO (I)

Mayor Brocato.

Age: 67

67 Residence: Ross Bridge; has lived in Hoover since 1973, except a few years in Irondale in mid-1970s

Ross Bridge; has lived in Hoover since 1973, except a few years in Irondale in mid-1970s Political experience: Served four years as Hoover mayor

Served four years as Hoover mayor Professional experience: Served 42 years with the Hoover Fire Department; was the city’s first paramedic and first fire marshal; spent 24 years as head of emergency medical services and retired as fire marshal and chief of operations

Served 42 years with the Hoover Fire Department; was the city’s first paramedic and first fire marshal; spent 24 years as head of emergency medical services and retired as fire marshal and chief of operations Civic experience: Executive committee for Birmingham Business Alliance; board of directors for Mike Slive Foundation (for prostate cancer research); served on board of directors for Literacy Council of Central Alabama; was in Leadership Birmingham and Leadership Shelby County and still serves on advisory council for Leadership Birmingham; represented city of Hoover with United Way for many years; served on medical direction committee for the Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services System and on state committees dealing with EMS issues

Executive committee for Birmingham Business Alliance; board of directors for Mike Slive Foundation (for prostate cancer research); served on board of directors for Literacy Council of Central Alabama; was in Leadership Birmingham and Leadership Shelby County and still serves on advisory council for Leadership Birmingham; represented city of Hoover with United Way for many years; served on medical direction committee for the Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services System and on state committees dealing with EMS issues Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from Birmingham-Southern College; associate’s degree in fire science from Jefferson State Community College; paramedic training from UAB School of Allied Health

Bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from Birmingham-Southern College; associate’s degree in fire science from Jefferson State Community College; paramedic training from UAB School of Allied Health Main issues: Continue the city’s strong partnership with Hoover City Schools; continue boosting Hoover’s economy; invest in neighborhoods; solve traffic congestion; maintain focus on public safety; build a diverse and equitable community

Continue the city’s strong partnership with Hoover City Schools; continue boosting Hoover’s economy; invest in neighborhoods; solve traffic congestion; maintain focus on public safety; build a diverse and equitable community Website/social media: frankbrocatoformayor.com; Frank Brocato for Hoover Mayor on Facebook

GENE SMITH

Gene Smith.

Age: 63

63 Residence: Magnolia Grove; has lived in Hoover 52 years (since before it was a city)

Magnolia Grove; has lived in Hoover 52 years (since before it was a city) Political experience: Sixteen years on Hoover City Council, including last four as president

Sixteen years on Hoover City Council, including last four as president Professional experience: Owns finance companies with 19 locations in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, offering loans of less than $1,500 for 90 days to 18 months; owns 40 percents take in Hoover Tactical Firearms; partner in Logic LLC, which markets and sells technology products; worked 18 years for Hoover Fire Department

Owns finance companies with 19 locations in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, offering loans of less than $1,500 for 90 days to 18 months; owns 40 percents take in Hoover Tactical Firearms; partner in Logic LLC, which markets and sells technology products; worked 18 years for Hoover Fire Department Civic experience: Served five years on Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission and about four years on University of Alabama at Birmingham 310 Mental Health Board

Served five years on Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission and about four years on University of Alabama at Birmingham 310 Mental Health Board Education: Completed paramedic studies at University of Alabama at Birmingham; took some fire science courses

Completed paramedic studies at University of Alabama at Birmingham; took some fire science courses Main issues: Create a council of neighborhoods to address neighborhood needs; guide the city in recovering from COVID-19 pandemic; improve race relations to make sure people feel comfortable living in Hoover; improve communication between mayor’s office and council; realign city’s organizational chart so everything doesn’t flow through city administrator; maintain good relations with school system; increase money for Hoover schools by giving front door fees from builders in addition to city’s $5 million allocation instead of as part of it; after COVID-19 recovery, consider removing half-cent sales tax added in 2018; improve road system; lobby state more to help city get rightful share of internet sales taxes

Create a council of neighborhoods to address neighborhood needs; guide the city in recovering from COVID-19 pandemic; improve race relations to make sure people feel comfortable living in Hoover; improve communication between mayor’s office and council; realign city’s organizational chart so everything doesn’t flow through city administrator; maintain good relations with school system; increase money for Hoover schools by giving front door fees from builders in addition to city’s $5 million allocation instead of as part of it; after COVID-19 recovery, consider removing half-cent sales tax added in 2018; improve road system; lobby state more to help city get rightful share of internet sales taxes Website/social media: geneforhoover.com; Gene Smith – President, Hoover City Council on Facebook

CANDIDATES - COUNCIL PLACE 1

CURT POSEY (I)

Curt Posey.

Age: 43

43 Residence: Bluff Park; lifelong resident of Hoover

Bluff Park; lifelong resident of Hoover Political experience: Has served four years in Hoover Council Place 1

Has served four years in Hoover Council Place 1 Professional experience: Supervisor for lecture center and 32 conference spaces at Children’s of Alabama hospital; previously worked three years as producer and editor for Diamond Studios in Birmingham and six years in studio production for WBRC Channel 6, WTTO Channel 21, WABM Channel 68 and WTVM Channel 13

Supervisor for lecture center and 32 conference spaces at Children’s of Alabama hospital; previously worked three years as producer and editor for Diamond Studios in Birmingham and six years in studio production for WBRC Channel 6, WTTO Channel 21, WABM Channel 68 and WTVM Channel 13 Civic experience: Serves as City Council liaison to the Hoover Arts Council; board of trustees chairman and recruitment advisor for Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at UAB; teaches 2-year-olds in Sunday School at Hunter Street Baptist Church; volunteer performer with Birmingham Ballet; formerly served as youth coach with Hoover Soccer Club

Serves as City Council liaison to the Hoover Arts Council; board of trustees chairman and recruitment advisor for Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at UAB; teaches 2-year-olds in Sunday School at Hunter Street Baptist Church; volunteer performer with Birmingham Ballet; formerly served as youth coach with Hoover Soccer Club Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications from University of Alabama at Birmingham

Bachelor’s degree in communications from University of Alabama at Birmingham Main issues: Build an arts center in Hoover; find additional funding for road and infrastructure projects; bring back Freedom Fest Fourth of July celebration; find creative ways to redevelop retail properties; revitalize older neighborhoods

Build an arts center in Hoover; find additional funding for road and infrastructure projects; bring back Freedom Fest Fourth of July celebration; find creative ways to redevelop retail properties; revitalize older neighborhoods Website/social media: Curt Posey for Hoover City Council Place 1 on Facebook

LEAH SIEFKA

Leah Siefka.

Age: 39

39 Residence: Green Valley; lived in Hoover 4 1/2 years

Green Valley; lived in Hoover 4 years Political experience: First run for public office

First run for public office Professional experience: Has worked in human resources for International Wines and Craft Beer in Alabaster since February; one year as “BMW genius” at BMW of Birmingham; about four years as human resources and finance executive administrative assistant at LSU School of Social Work; about three years as community school program director for McKinley High School in Baton Rouge; about 1 1/2 years as coordinator for shelter for homeless teens and children; some time as stay-at-home mom

Has worked in human resources for International Wines and Craft Beer in Alabaster since February; one year as “BMW genius” at BMW of Birmingham; about four years as human resources and finance executive administrative assistant at LSU School of Social Work; about three years as community school program director for McKinley High School in Baton Rouge; about 1 years as coordinator for shelter for homeless teens and children; some time as stay-at-home mom Civic experience: Has worked with mom groups in Birmingham area to fund Christmas presents for needy families; helped find mentors for teens and helped run poetry events for teens in Baton Rouge

Has worked with mom groups in Birmingham area to fund Christmas presents for needy families; helped find mentors for teens and helped run poetry events for teens in Baton Rouge Education: Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and religious studies; Bachelor of Science in psychology; also has done work on master’s degree at University of Lausanne in Geneva, Switzerland, and LSU

Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and religious studies; Bachelor of Science in psychology; also has done work on master’s degree at University of Lausanne in Geneva, Switzerland, and LSU Main issues: Integrity and transparency in city government; protect Hoover’s success by bringing new voices to complex problems; safety and equal access to a high-quality education for all children in Hoover schools

Integrity and transparency in city government; protect Hoover’s success by bringing new voices to complex problems; safety and equal access to a high-quality education for all children in Hoover schools Website/social media: Leah Siefka for Hoover City Council, Place 1 on Facebook

CANDIDATES - COUNCIL PLACE 2

RON BROWN

Ron Brown.

Age: 45

45 Residence: The Park at Hoover apartment complex; has lived in Hoover three years

The Park at Hoover apartment complex; has lived in Hoover three years Political experience: Helped out with campaigns of Jefferson County Judges Sherri Friday, C.H. Brantley and Maria Fortune

Helped out with campaigns of Jefferson County Judges Sherri Friday, C.H. Brantley and Maria Fortune Professional experience: Consultant and commercial producer for lawyers and The Fritz Clinic; worked many years in retail, including as shoe salesman for Foot Action and Finish Line, then store manager for Eckerd Drugs and market leader for CVS in Atlanta; ran barber shop and hair salon for a few years; spent five years in mortgage business; worked for attorney Alexander Shunnarah and at Waffle House and Steak ‘N’ Shake while in law school

Consultant and commercial producer for lawyers and The Fritz Clinic; worked many years in retail, including as shoe salesman for Foot Action and Finish Line, then store manager for Eckerd Drugs and market leader for CVS in Atlanta; ran barber shop and hair salon for a few years; spent five years in mortgage business; worked for attorney Alexander Shunnarah and at Waffle House and Steak ‘N’ Shake while in law school Civic experience: Formerly served as pastor at Global Faith Christian Church in Atlanta; now attends Mountaintop Community Church

Formerly served as pastor at Global Faith Christian Church in Atlanta; now attends Mountaintop Community Church Education: Attended Western Illinois University; bachelor’s degree in Christian ministries from Atlanta Christian College; law degree from Birmingham School of Law

Attended Western Illinois University; bachelor’s degree in Christian ministries from Atlanta Christian College; law degree from Birmingham School of Law Main issues: Help improve race relations in Hoover; help improve Police Department’s relationship with community; be creative in bringing new industry; increase funding for Hoover schools

Help improve race relations in Hoover; help improve Police Department’s relationship with community; be creative in bringing new industry; increase funding for Hoover schools Website/social media: Ron Brown on Facebook

MITZI EAKER

Mitzi Eaker.

Age: 47

47 Residence: Inverness; lived in Hoover 15 years

Inverness; lived in Hoover 15 years Political experience: First run for public office; helped with campaigns for Amie Beth Shaver for Alabama House District 43 and Gary Palmer for U.S.Senate in 2014

First run for public office; helped with campaigns for Amie Beth Shaver for Alabama House District 43 and Gary Palmer for U.S.Senate in 2014 Professional experience: Owner of Mitzi Jane Media marketing company past eight years; also ran national children’s resource team for Women’s Missionary Union for nine years; was children’s minister at Southside Baptist Church in Southside for four years

Owner of Mitzi Jane Media marketing company past eight years; also ran national children’s resource team for Women’s Missionary Union for nine years; was children’s minister at Southside Baptist Church in Southside for four years Civic experience: Member of Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneurial Council for past two years; provided free marketing training for council this spring; helped create marketing materials for chamber website and helped sponsor chamber golf tournament past two years; led effort to collect more than 4,000 shoe boxes with necessities and toys for children in Alabama and Missouri after 2011 tornadoes

Member of Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneurial Council for past two years; provided free marketing training for council this spring; helped create marketing materials for chamber website and helped sponsor chamber golf tournament past two years; led effort to collect more than 4,000 shoe boxes with necessities and toys for children in Alabama and Missouri after 2011 tornadoes Education: Master’s degree in Christian education from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary; bachelor’s degree in social work from Jacksonville State University

Master’s degree in Christian education from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary; bachelor’s degree in social work from Jacksonville State University Main issues: Wants to serve as voice for eastern Hoover but represent all parts of city; help fill vacancies in shopping centers with small businesses; help rebrand Hoover as a city that celebrates diversity

Wants to serve as voice for eastern Hoover but represent all parts of city; help fill vacancies in shopping centers with small businesses; help rebrand Hoover as a city that celebrates diversity Website/social media: mitzieakerforhoover.com

ROBIN SCHULTZ

Photo courtesy of Robin Schultz Robin Schultz 2016 Robin Schultz is running for Place 2 on the Hoover City Council in the Aug. 25, 2020 city election.

Age: 58

58 Residence: Bluff Park; has lived in Hoover 31 years

Bluff Park; has lived in Hoover 31 years Political experience: Unsuccessfully ran for Hoover Council Place 7 in 2016

Unsuccessfully ran for Hoover Council Place 7 in 2016 Professional experience: Owner of PC Medics of Alabama and Bluff Park Drone

Owner of PC Medics of Alabama and Bluff Park Drone Civic experience: Founded bluffparkal.org in 2006 to share information about and for the community; helped lead a push for a police substation and better police presence in Bluff Park; helped organized neighborhood watches with Hoover police; a leader in the effort to reverse Hoover school bus elimination; regularly attends school board and council meetings; unsuccessfully sought seat on Hoover school board in 2012, 2016 and 2017; served on Hoover City Schools Foundation board late 2016-August 2019; youth baseball umpire at Hoover Sports Park West 1997-2007; taught college and career Sunday school class at Shades Crest Baptist Church; founded Learning To Be The Light, which refurbishes computers and gives them to Hoover students from low-income families

Founded bluffparkal.org in 2006 to share information about and for the community; helped lead a push for a police substation and better police presence in Bluff Park; helped organized neighborhood watches with Hoover police; a leader in the effort to reverse Hoover school bus elimination; regularly attends school board and council meetings; unsuccessfully sought seat on Hoover school board in 2012, 2016 and 2017; served on Hoover City Schools Foundation board late 2016-August 2019; youth baseball umpire at Hoover Sports Park West 1997-2007; taught college and career Sunday school class at Shades Crest Baptist Church; founded Learning To Be The Light, which refurbishes computers and gives them to Hoover students from low-income families Education: Microsoft systems engineer certification from New Horizons; has taken numerous information technology certification courses; FAA license to fly drone

Microsoft systems engineer certification from New Horizons; has taken numerous information technology certification courses; FAA license to fly drone Main issues: Help bring consensus and compromise on city issues; put knowledge of city history to use on council; push for more responsible development in accordance with comprehensive plan; continue good relationship with school system

Help bring consensus and compromise on city issues; put knowledge of city history to use on council; push for more responsible development in accordance with comprehensive plan; continue good relationship with school system Website/social media: robinforhoover.com; Robin for Hoover on Facebook; @robinforhoover on Twitter and Instagram

DINA SHUNNARAH

Dina Shunnarah.

Age: 53

53 Residence: Pinewood; has lived in Hoover 26 years

Pinewood; has lived in Hoover 26 years Political experience: First run for office

First run for office Professional experience: Owner and operator of Rock ’n Roll Sushi at The Colonnade in Birmingham for past two years; former co-owner/operator at Ranch House Family Restaurant in Vestavia Hills; worked 18 years as medical transcriptionist for Children’s of Alabama hospital and four years at AmSouth Bank; was stay-at-home mom for a while

Owner and operator of Rock ’n Roll Sushi at The Colonnade in Birmingham for past two years; former co-owner/operator at Ranch House Family Restaurant in Vestavia Hills; worked 18 years as medical transcriptionist for Children’s of Alabama hospital and four years at AmSouth Bank; was stay-at-home mom for a while Civic experience: Board of directors for Regency Towers condominiums in Panama City Beach; formerly on board at Birchtree Swim & Racquet Club (two years as president); formerly room mom and volunteer at Gwin Elementary and Simmons Middle schools; attends Prince of Peace Catholic Church

Board of directors for Regency Towers condominiums in Panama City Beach; formerly on board at Birchtree Swim & Racquet Club (two years as president); formerly room mom and volunteer at Gwin Elementary and Simmons Middle schools; attends Prince of Peace Catholic Church Education: Graduated from San Francisco Christian High School

Graduated from San Francisco Christian High School Main issues: Keep up with infrastructure needs; support and recruit businesses; redevelop shopping centers with vacancies; support parks and recreation projects; develop affordable housing options for young people

Keep up with infrastructure needs; support and recruit businesses; redevelop shopping centers with vacancies; support parks and recreation projects; develop affordable housing options for young people Website/social media: shunnarahforhoover.com; Dina Shunnarah for Hoover City Council on Facebook

SAM SWINEY

Sam Swiney.

Age: 37

37 Residence: Bluff Park; has lived in Hoover seven years

Bluff Park; has lived in Hoover seven years Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully for Hoover Council Place 2 in 2016; lost by 24 votes out of 12,000 votes cast

Ran unsuccessfully for Hoover Council Place 2 in 2016; lost by 24 votes out of 12,000 votes cast Professional experience: Claims specialist with State Farm Insurance for 13 years

Claims specialist with State Farm Insurance for 13 years Civic experience: Served on Advocacy Committee to Legislature for Hoover City Schools 2017-19; leader in Hoover City Dad Brigade at Bluff Park Elementary and Simmons Middle; co-founded Bluff Park Christmas Parade and Trucks on the Bluff food truck event in Bluff Park; president of Shades Mountain Park board; has coached youth baseball, basketball and football; attends Shades Mountain Baptist Church, where he has volunteered as a worship care leader

Served on Advocacy Committee to Legislature for Hoover City Schools 2017-19; leader in Hoover City Dad Brigade at Bluff Park Elementary and Simmons Middle; co-founded Bluff Park Christmas Parade and Trucks on the Bluff food truck event in Bluff Park; president of Shades Mountain Park board; has coached youth baseball, basketball and football; attends Shades Mountain Baptist Church, where he has volunteered as a worship care leader Education: Bachelor’s degree in justice sciences from University of Alabama at Birmingham

Bachelor’s degree in justice sciences from University of Alabama at Birmingham Main issues: Make sure school system maintains adequate funding; update city’s new comprehensive plan as necessary; protect integrity and upgrade infrastructure of older neighborhoods; give Hoover a performing arts center and library branch for eastern Hoover; do better job of promoting locally owned businesses and recruit more new ones

Make sure school system maintains adequate funding; update city’s new comprehensive plan as necessary; protect integrity and upgrade infrastructure of older neighborhoods; give Hoover a performing arts center and library branch for eastern Hoover; do better job of promoting locally owned businesses and recruit more new ones Website/social media: Sam Swiney on Facebook; @SamSwiney1 on Twitter

CANDIDATES - COUNCIL PLACE 3

JOHN LYDA (I)

John Lyda.

Age: 46

46 Residence: Green Valley; has lived in Hoover 24 years

Green Valley; has lived in Hoover 24 years Political experience: Served two four-year terms on Hoover City Council (chairman of Finance Committee past four years; previously served as council liaison to Planning and Zoning Commission); executive committee for Jefferson County Republican Party; board of directors for Mid-Alabama Republican Club

Served two four-year terms on Hoover City Council (chairman of Finance Committee past four years; previously served as council liaison to Planning and Zoning Commission); executive committee for Jefferson County Republican Party; board of directors for Mid-Alabama Republican Club Professional experience: Has worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama for 23 years and is now an operations manager in claims administration; senior financial services manager for the Birmingham branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta 1996-97

Has worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama for 23 years and is now an operations manager in claims administration; senior financial services manager for the Birmingham branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta 1996-97 Civic experience: Serves on board of Red Elephant Club of Birmingham and advisory board of Assistance League of Birmingham; spent four years Hoover Library Board; past president of Hoover Metro Kiwanis Club and Hats & Horns Society; Birmingham Business Journal’s 2012 class of “Top 40 Under 40”; 2015 Alumnus of Year from Northeast Alabama Community College; alumnus and supporter of American Council of Young Political Leaders; participated in a diplomatic exchange program to Brazil in 2014 and escorted political leaders to New Zealand in 2018; hosted delegations from China, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia in Alabama.

Serves on board of Red Elephant Club of Birmingham and advisory board of Assistance League of Birmingham; spent four years Hoover Library Board; past president of Hoover Metro Kiwanis Club and Hats & Horns Society; Birmingham Business Journal’s 2012 class of “Top 40 Under 40”; 2015 Alumnus of Year from Northeast Alabama Community College; alumnus and supporter of American Council of Young Political Leaders; participated in a diplomatic exchange program to Brazil in 2014 and escorted political leaders to New Zealand in 2018; hosted delegations from China, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia in Alabama. Education: Master’s degree in business administration from University of Alabama at Birmingham; bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Alabama

Master’s degree in business administration from University of Alabama at Birmingham; bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Alabama Main issues: Be pro-business voice on council; work with Riverchase Galleria owner on redevelopment plan; continue to make public safety a priority; opposes calls to defund police

Be pro-business voice on council; work with Riverchase Galleria owner on redevelopment plan; continue to make public safety a priority; opposes calls to defund police Website/social media: electjohnlyda.com; John Lyda on Facebook;@johnlyda on Twitter

MICHAEL JEFFRIES

Michael Jeffries.

Age: 61

61 Residence: The Park at Hoover apartment complex off Lorna Road for three years

The Park at Hoover apartment complex off Lorna Road for three years Political experience: First run for public office

First run for public office Professional experience: Spent 27 years as counselor and retired as substance abuse counselor for adult detention center in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2017; now works as legal assistant for Serious Injury Law Group while attending law school; also while in law school, he worked about seven months for substance abuse program run by Alabama Department of Youth Services and five months as methadone clinic counselor in Bessemer

Spent 27 years as counselor and retired as substance abuse counselor for adult detention center in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2017; now works as legal assistant for Serious Injury Law Group while attending law school; also while in law school, he worked about seven months for substance abuse program run by Alabama Department of Youth Services and five months as methadone clinic counselor in Bessemer Civic experience: Elder at First Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Fairfield; over the years has been involved in church ministries, such as getting food and clothing to people in need

Elder at First Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Fairfield; over the years has been involved in church ministries, such as getting food and clothing to people in need Education: Master’s degree in counseling and development and bachelor’s degree in human services from George Mason University; now attends Miles Law School

Master’s degree in counseling and development and bachelor’s degree in human services from George Mason University; now attends Miles Law School Main issues: Wants to re-energize what he considers a stagnant city and help stimulate economic growth; favors rescinding sales, use and lease tax increases and $2-per-night lodging fee passed by Hoover City Council in 2018; safeguarding funding for Hoover police

Wants to re-energize what he considers a stagnant city and help stimulate economic growth; favors rescinding sales, use and lease tax increases and $2-per-night lodging fee passed by Hoover City Council in 2018; safeguarding funding for Hoover police Website/social media: Michael Jeffries on Facebook

CANDIDATES - COUNCIL PLACE 4

MIKE SHAW (I)

Mike Shaw.

Age: 48

48 Residence: Loch Ridge; has lived in Hoover 20 years

Loch Ridge; has lived in Hoover 20 years Political experience: Served four years on Hoover City Council (council liaison to Planning and Zoning Commission; chairman of Technology and Telecom Committee and Sports Facility Advisory Committee).

Served four years on Hoover City Council (council liaison to Planning and Zoning Commission; chairman of Technology and Telecom Committee and Sports Facility Advisory Committee). Professional experience: 25 years in information technology business, including past 15 years as chief technology officer and senior vice president for Mutual Savings Credit Union

25 years in information technology business, including past 15 years as chief technology officer and senior vice president for Mutual Savings Credit Union Civic experience: Founder of Hoover Technology Roundtable; co-founder of Destination Hoover International; member of technology advisory group for Riverchase Career Connection Center; board member for Tech Birmingham; former longtime board member for Birmingham Infragard; member of Shades Mountain Baptist Church (active in music ministry); Spain Park High School Band Booster

Founder of Hoover Technology Roundtable; co-founder of Destination Hoover International; member of technology advisory group for Riverchase Career Connection Center; board member for Tech Birmingham; former longtime board member for Birmingham Infragard; member of Shades Mountain Baptist Church (active in music ministry); Spain Park High School Band Booster Education: Bachelor’s degree in public administration from Auburn University

Bachelor’s degree in public administration from Auburn University Main issues: Have big-city mindset in planning; manage growth in western Hoover; revitalize central Hoover; provide amenities for eastern Hoover, such as library branch, municipal annex or ball fields; deal with financial implications of COVID-19

Have big-city mindset in planning; manage growth in western Hoover; revitalize central Hoover; provide amenities for eastern Hoover, such as library branch, municipal annex or ball fields; deal with financial implications of COVID-19 Website/social media: electmikeshaw.com;@mikeshawnuff on Twitter

NATHAN REED

Nathan Reed.

Age: 49

49 Residence: Russet Woods; has lived in Hoover eight years

Russet Woods; has lived in Hoover eight years Political experience: Unsuccessfully ran for Alabama Senate District 19 in 2010 and 2012

Unsuccessfully ran for Alabama Senate District 19 in 2010 and 2012 Professional experience: Program manager for CB Richard Ellis since June 2016; previously spent 1 1/2 years as senior account manager for KMS; about five years as president/CEO of NaReed Construction Group and director of facilities for The Worship Center Christian Church, eight years as project manager/estimator for Brasfield & Gorrie and four years with A.J. Chandler Masonry

Program manager for CB Richard Ellis since June 2016; previously spent 1 years as senior account manager for KMS; about five years as president/CEO of NaReed Construction Group and director of facilities for The Worship Center Christian Church, eight years as project manager/estimator for Brasfield & Gorrie and four years with A.J. Chandler Masonry Civic experience: Serves on Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission; first class of Leadership Hoover; was on executive chairman’s fundraising team for Leukemia Lymphoma Society 2016-19; Birmingham Construction Industry Authority Contractor of Year, 1996; selected to Birmingham Construction Industry Authority board of directors in 2000; was TEAM Hospitality Committee Chairman for PapaJohns.com Bowl, MEAC/SWAC Football Challenges; SWAC Football Championships and SWAC Basketball Championships

Serves on Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission; first class of Leadership Hoover; was on executive chairman’s fundraising team for Leukemia Lymphoma Society 2016-19; Birmingham Construction Industry Authority Contractor of Year, 1996; selected to Birmingham Construction Industry Authority board of directors in 2000; was TEAM Hospitality Committee Chairman for PapaJohns.com Bowl, MEAC/SWAC Football Challenges; SWAC Football Championships and SWAC Basketball Championships Education: Attended Lawson State Community College and University of Alabama

Attended Lawson State Community College and University of Alabama Main issues: Make sure council policy decisions take into account impact on everyday lives of residents; continue support for Hoover City Schools; work to stabilize city finances in light of COVID-19 impact and downturn in big-box retail industry; work to get fairer share of online sales tax revenues paid to state; maintain proper funding for public safety, sidewalks and other quality-of-life amenities

Make sure council policy decisions take into account impact on everyday lives of residents; continue support for Hoover City Schools; work to stabilize city finances in light of COVID-19 impact and downturn in big-box retail industry; work to get fairer share of online sales tax revenues paid to state; maintain proper funding for public safety, sidewalks and other quality-of-life amenities Website/social media: Nathan J. Reed for Hoover City Council Place 4 on Facebook

CANDIDATES - COUNCIL PLACE 6

CASEY MIDDLEBROOKS (I)

Casey Middlebrooks.

Age: 43

43 Residence: Ross Bridge since 2014; also lived in Hoover 1996-2000

Ross Bridge since 2014; also lived in Hoover 1996-2000 Political experience: Served four years on Hoover City Council Place 6

Served four years on Hoover City Council Place 6 Professional experience: Librarian at Spain Park High School since 2010; librarian at Midfield High School 2007-10; clerk at Hoover Public Library 1996-2007; was city of Hoover’s 1998-99 Employee of the Year

Librarian at Spain Park High School since 2010; librarian at Midfield High School 2007-10; clerk at Hoover Public Library 1996-2007; was city of Hoover’s 1998-99 Employee of the Year Civic experience: Co-founder of Jefferson County Councilors Roundtable; Volunteer with Lakeshore Foundation, Special Equestrians at Indian Springs School and Alabama Childhood Food Solutions

Co-founder of Jefferson County Councilors Roundtable; Volunteer with Lakeshore Foundation, Special Equestrians at Indian Springs School and Alabama Childhood Food Solutions Education: Doctorate in leadership in educational administration from Capella University; master’s degree in library and information science from University of Alabama; bachelor’s degree in justice sciences from University of Alabama at Birmingham

Doctorate in leadership in educational administration from Capella University; master’s degree in library and information science from University of Alabama; bachelor’s degree in justice sciences from University of Alabama at Birmingham Main issues: Address economic impact of COVID-19; foster diversity and inclusion in the city; invest in technology infrastructure for residents and businesses (continuing expanding fiber, decentralizing technology resources, pursuing free public Wi-Fi in parks); lobby Legislature to create level playing field between brick-and-mortar businesses and online retailers; revamp trash and recycling services

Address economic impact of COVID-19; foster diversity and inclusion in the city; invest in technology infrastructure for residents and businesses (continuing expanding fiber, decentralizing technology resources, pursuing free public Wi-Fi in parks); lobby Legislature to create level playing field between brick-and-mortar businesses and online retailers; revamp trash and recycling services Website/social media: councilmancasey.com;Councilman Casey Middlebrooks on Facebook

JAMES ‘J.D.’ DEER JR.

James Deer.

Age: 38

38 Residence: Bluff Park; has lived in Hoover 12 years

Bluff Park; has lived in Hoover 12 years Political experience: First run for public office

First run for public office Professional experience: Data scientist with the Parsons Inc. engineering firm since April; previously worked for Southern Company and ZarekIO information technology and data analysis jobs; also served four years in U.S. Marines after high school and later rejoined the Marines and worked in the anti-terrorism battalion in Bessemer for a few years; worked civilian job for an Air Force network operations squadron in Montgomery about 3 1/2 years

Data scientist with the Parsons Inc. engineering firm since April; previously worked for Southern Company and ZarekIO information technology and data analysis jobs; also served four years in U.S. Marines after high school and later rejoined the Marines and worked in the anti-terrorism battalion in Bessemer for a few years; worked civilian job for an Air Force network operations squadron in Montgomery about 3 years Civic experience: Helped start Students for Concealed Carry at University of Alabama at Birmingham; later taught information technology workforce development classes for the I Am Bham group

Helped start Students for Concealed Carry at University of Alabama at Birmingham; later taught information technology workforce development classes for the I Am Bham group Education: Graduated Daphne High School in 2000; attended University of Alabama at Birmingham

Graduated Daphne High School in 2000; attended University of Alabama at Birmingham Main issues: Bring more transparency to city government; reduce the city’s debt; continue focusing on technology issues; wants city to start innovation contest, partnering with schools and other people to get ideas for ways to improve the community and solve problems; support local businesses by removing government rules and regulations that are too restrictive; provide residents more options with internet service providers; work with private companies to develop lower-cost citywide Wi-Fi system; demilitarize the police

Bring more transparency to city government; reduce the city’s debt; continue focusing on technology issues; wants city to start innovation contest, partnering with schools and other people to get ideas for ways to improve the community and solve problems; support local businesses by removing government rules and regulations that are too restrictive; provide residents more options with internet service providers; work with private companies to develop lower-cost citywide Wi-Fi system; demilitarize the police Website/social media: jamesdeerjr.com; James Deer Jr. for Hoover City Council on Facebook

CANDIDATES - COUNCIL PLACE 7

CARIN MAYO

Carin Mayo.

Age: 52

52 Residence: Kirkman Preserve; lived in Hoover five years

Kirkman Preserve; lived in Hoover five years Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully for Alabama House District 43 in 2018

Ran unsuccessfully for Alabama House District 43 in 2018 Professional experience: Manager for the Master of Public Administration program and teacher for UAB Department of Political Science and Public Administration since 2013; worked as office manager and paralegal for National Labor Relations Board Birmingham office, 1992-2001; worked for a couple of law firms for several years; worked about three years with Anniston Police Department, mostly in warrant division and crime lab; worked about a year as teacher in Holman Correctional Facility

Manager for the Master of Public Administration program and teacher for UAB Department of Political Science and Public Administration since 2013; worked as office manager and paralegal for National Labor Relations Board Birmingham office, 1992-2001; worked for a couple of law firms for several years; worked about three years with Anniston Police Department, mostly in warrant division and crime lab; worked about a year as teacher in Holman Correctional Facility Civic experience: Hoover School Superintendent’s Advisory Committee and Strategic Planning Committee; board of directors for Campfire Alabama; UAB Sustainability Council 2019-20; Spain Park and Berry band booster; four years on Kirkman Preserve Homeowner’s Association board, two as treasurer and two as vice president; Alabama Environmental Council board 2018-19; United Way loaned executive, 2013; United Way visiting allocation team, 12-15 years; Cub Scout Troop 397 den leader, 2012-17; Bridge Ministries board, 2006-12; Family Promise of Birmingham, 2005-10; Wounded Warrior fundraiser; co-chairperson of UAB Benevolent Fund campaign, 2015; UAB Benevolent Fund Council; volunteered with Habitat for Humanity since 1990s; member at Cathedral Church of the Advent

Hoover School Superintendent’s Advisory Committee and Strategic Planning Committee; board of directors for Campfire Alabama; UAB Sustainability Council 2019-20; Spain Park and Berry band booster; four years on Kirkman Preserve Homeowner’s Association board, two as treasurer and two as vice president; Alabama Environmental Council board 2018-19; United Way loaned executive, 2013; United Way visiting allocation team, 12-15 years; Cub Scout Troop 397 den leader, 2012-17; Bridge Ministries board, 2006-12; Family Promise of Birmingham, 2005-10; Wounded Warrior fundraiser; co-chairperson of UAB Benevolent Fund campaign, 2015; UAB Benevolent Fund Council; volunteered with Habitat for Humanity since 1990s; member at Cathedral Church of the Advent Education: Master’s degrees in public administration, business administration and English from University of Alabama at Birmingham; bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and behavioral psychology from Jacksonville State University; in doctoral program for higher education leadership at University of Alabama

Master’s degrees in public administration, business administration and English from University of Alabama at Birmingham; bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and behavioral psychology from Jacksonville State University; in doctoral program for higher education leadership at University of Alabama Main issues: Wants to provide a voice for women on City Council; wants to review whether 2018 tax sales, use and lease tax increases and $2 nightly room fee for lodging facilities can be rescinded; find money for fine arts center; celebrate diversity of Hoover; find ways to increase revenue for Hoover schools; address shopping center vacancies

Wants to provide a voice for women on City Council; wants to review whether 2018 tax sales, use and lease tax increases and $2 nightly room fee for lodging facilities can be rescinded; find money for fine arts center; celebrate diversity of Hoover; find ways to increase revenue for Hoover schools; address shopping center vacancies Website/social media: mayo4hoover.com; Carin Mayo on Facebook

STEVE McCLINTON

Steve McClinton.

Age: 51

51 Residence: Lake Cyrus; has lived in Hoover 22 years

Lake Cyrus; has lived in Hoover 22 years Political experience: Unsuccessfully ran for Hoover mayor in 2016

Unsuccessfully ran for Hoover mayor in 2016 Professional experience: Partner in Logic LLC with Hoover City Council President Gene Smith and former school board member Earl Cooper, which markets and sells technology products; vice president of sales for X.Labs, which produces some of those products; spent 23-24 years as retirement planner, including 20 years with Primerica and three to four years with Security Financial Advisors

Partner in Logic LLC with Hoover City Council President Gene Smith and former school board member Earl Cooper, which markets and sells technology products; vice president of sales for X.Labs, which produces some of those products; spent 23-24 years as retirement planner, including 20 years with Primerica and three to four years with Security Financial Advisors Civic experience: Served three years as president of Hoover City Schools Foundation; served on boards for Hoover Helps, Hoover Neighborhood Bridges, Hoover YMCA, Destination Hoover International and Birmingham Children’s Theatre; co-founded Deer Valley Dads; served as president of Bumpus Middle School PTO for two years

Served three years as president of Hoover City Schools Foundation; served on boards for Hoover Helps, Hoover Neighborhood Bridges, Hoover YMCA, Destination Hoover International and Birmingham Children’s Theatre; co-founded Deer Valley Dads; served as president of Bumpus Middle School PTO for two years Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminology from Auburn University

Bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminology from Auburn University Main issues: Help city and businesses survive COVID-19 outbreak; make Hoover more business-friendly; after COVID-19 recovery, re-evaluate tax cuts passed in 2018 and building permit fee increases in 2017; make city less dependent on retail; fill empty storefronts

Help city and businesses survive COVID-19 outbreak; make Hoover more business-friendly; after COVID-19 recovery, re-evaluate tax cuts passed in 2018 and building permit fee increases in 2017; make city less dependent on retail; fill empty storefronts Website/social media: stevemcclintonforcitycouncil.com or Steve McClinton for Hoover City Council on Facebook

ALLI NATIONS

Alli Nations.

Age: 37

37 Residence: Bluff Park; lived in Hoover all her life except four years at Auburn University

Bluff Park; lived in Hoover all her life except four years at Auburn University Political experience: First run for public office

First run for public office Professional experience: Stay-at-home mom past 12 years; also served as general manager for her husband’s contracting business, Natco Building Co.; worked as instructional aide at Pelham High School two years; taught English to non-native speakers online on part-time basis

Stay-at-home mom past 12 years; also served as general manager for her husband’s contracting business, Natco Building Co.; worked as instructional aide at Pelham High School two years; taught English to non-native speakers online on part-time basis Civic experience: Served past six years on Bluff Park Elementary PTO board (two years as hospitality officer, two years as vice president, two years as president); Bluff Park Christmas parade committee; wrote for Birmingham Mom’s Blog for two years

Served past six years on Bluff Park Elementary PTO board (two years as hospitality officer, two years as vice president, two years as president); Bluff Park Christmas parade committee; wrote for Birmingham Mom’s Blog for two years Education: Bachelor’s degree in history from Auburn University

Bachelor’s degree in history from Auburn University Main issues: Serve as fiscal conservative voice on council; don’t raise taxes without compelling need and specific plan for money; attract more businesses to Hoover; make sure public safety department are fully funded, staffed and equipped; address equity and diversity in city government; establish library branch in eastern Hoover when funds are available; revitalize old neighborhoods and empty retail sites; address garbage, recycling and litter challenges; keep schools well-funded; address quality of life issues such as parks, sidewalks, youth sports, recreations and arts

Serve as fiscal conservative voice on council; don’t raise taxes without compelling need and specific plan for money; attract more businesses to Hoover; make sure public safety department are fully funded, staffed and equipped; address equity and diversity in city government; establish library branch in eastern Hoover when funds are available; revitalize old neighborhoods and empty retail sites; address garbage, recycling and litter challenges; keep schools well-funded; address quality of life issues such as parks, sidewalks, youth sports, recreations and arts Website/social media: Alli Nations for Hoover City Council Place 7 on Facebook

ELECTION INFORMATION

Polls on election day — Aug. 25 — will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The last day to register to vote is Aug. 10.

Voters can register to vote through the Alabama secretary of state’s website or through the Jefferson County or Shelby County Board of Registrars, depending on where you live. To vote in a municipal election, such as Hoover’s election, a voter must have established residency in the city by July 26.

Voters who wish to cast an absentee ballot must apply for one by Aug. 20, or Aug. 24 if in an emergency situation. Applications are available online through the city of Hoover website or Alabama secretary of state’s website.

Hand-delivered absentee ballots must be received by the Hoover city clerk’s office by the close of business Aug. 24. Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 24 and received at the city clerk’s office by noon Aug. 25 to be counted.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill on June 25 adopted an emergency role that authorizes any qualified voter who determines it is impossible or unreasonable to vote at their polling place for the 2020 municipal elections and runoff due to the declared COVID-19 states of emergency to check the box on the absentee ballot application that reads: “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevent my attendance at the polls.”

But voters are still required to submit a photocopy of their identification along with their application for an absentee ballot.

If any runoffs are needed, they will be Oct. 6. Winners of this year’s election are scheduled to be sworn into office Nov. 2.

For additional information about Hoover city elections, registering to vote or voting with an absentee ballot, go to hooveral.org/183/Elections.