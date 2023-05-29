Hydrangeas Under the Stars to be June 10

× Expand Photo courtesy of Diana Knight. About 160 people attended the 2021 Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover.

Aldridge Gardens plans to hold its 2023 Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser on June 10 at 6 p.m.

Guests will gather first for a silent auction in the main house on the Aldridge Gardens campus at 3530 Lorna Road, then shift outside under the main pavilion for dinner and a live auction at 7 or 7:30 p.m., said Aldridge Gardens CEO Tynette Lynch.

Tre Luna Catering will provide the dinner, and Hoover Council President John Lyda is scheduled to serve as the auctioneer. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and his wife, Frances, are honorary hosts.

The live auction should include a six-night stay in a four-bedroom condominium in Pensacola Beach, a wine dinner catered by Savoie Catering for 10 people at Aldridge Gardens, a four-hour rental of the house or pavilion at Aldridge, a four-hour rental of the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens and two other destination trips, Lynch said.

The silent auction should include concert photography by Art Meripol, ladies’ jewelry by Idlewild and stays at The Hotel at Auburn University, Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel, Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa, Valley Hotel in Homewood and other hotels, Lynch said.

Last year’s Hydrangeas Under the Stars event drew about 150 people and raised about $50,000 for the gardens, she said. Money raised from the event goes to fund educational activities at Aldridge and various projects to improve the grounds, not day-to-day operations, Lynch said.

Tickets cost $275 and can be obtained at aldridgegardens.com or by calling the gardens at 205-739-6553.