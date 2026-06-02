Hydrangeas Under the Stars gala supports Aldridge Gardens

Aldridge Gardens will host its annual “Hydrangeas Under the Stars” fundraiser on Saturday, June 13, from 6-9 p.m. at 3530 Lorna Road.

The garden gala, one of the organization’s signature fundraising events, will begin with a reception and silent auction at 6 p.m. in the Aldridge House. Dinner and a live auction will follow at 7 p.m. under the pavilion.

Funds raised through the event support Aldridge Gardens’ operations and programming, including educational field trips, camps and community events, as well as maintenance of the 30-acre public garden and event venue.

Organizers describe Hydrangeas Under the Stars as an evening of food, entertainment and philanthropy benefiting one of Hoover’s most recognized outdoor destinations.

Individual tickets are $300, and tables of eight may be reserved for $2,400. Attendees do not need printed tickets, as reservations will be included on a will-call list at check-in.

More information is available at aldridgegardens.com.