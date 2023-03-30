Hundreds of plants for sale at Aldridge April 27-29

× Expand Staff photo. Aldridge Gardens’ spring plant sale will begin April 27.

Aldridge Gardens’ spring plant sale for 2023 is set for April 27-29.

People will have the opportunity to purchase hundreds of plants, including a large selection of hydrangeas and native azaleas, said Deborah Kattus, a volunteer member of the plant committee at Aldridge.

The largest selection should be of snowflake hydrangeas, which is the signature plant at Aldridge, patented by the late gardens founder Eddie Aldridge and his father in 1971. There should be close to 100 snowflake hydrangeas and probably 20 to 30 of other snowflake varieties, including annabelles, limelights, limelight primes, little limes and bo bos, Kattus said.

Azaleas that have been ordered include Admiral Semmes, Redmond real, Southern sunset, Tallulah sunrise, Stonewall Jackson and pink carousel, she said.

The sale also should include a selection of ferns, hostas, butterfly plants, passion vines, purple coneflowers, lungwort, asters, chaste trees, milkweed and herbs such as mint, oregano, lavender and basil, Kattus said. Most of the plants and trees should be three gallons or smaller, she said.

Aldridge likes to focus on putting perennials in its plant sale because home improvement stores and other nurseries typically carry a lot of annuals, she said. The sale includes plants bought from nurseries as well as pass-along plants propagated by volunteers at the gardens, she said. There also will be food trucks and an outside vendor selling bonsai.

Volunteers and master gardeners will be present to help shoppers select the right plants for their homes and give advice about placement, care and maintenance, said Rip Weaver, the landscape architect at Aldridge.

Aldridge Gardens members will receive 10% off all purchases with their membership card.

For more about the gardens and the sale, visit aldridgegardens.com.