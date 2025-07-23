How to vote in the Aug. 26 Hoover municipal election

Hoover voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 26, to elect a mayor and five City Council members. Two other incumbent council members are unopposed.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know to register, vote absentee or cast your ballot in person.

Voter registration deadline

To vote in the municipal election, you must be registered by Monday, Aug. 11.

You can register or update your information online at alabamavotes.gov if you have a valid Alabama driver’s license or non-driver ID. If not, you can complete a mail-in registration form or visit the Jefferson or Shelby County Board of Registrars.

You are not officially registered until your county Board of Registrars approves your application.

Absentee voting

If you’re unable to vote in person, you may vote absentee by mail or in person at Hoover City Hall, 100 Municipal Lane.

Absentee ballot applications are available at City Hall or online at hooveralabama.gov. A valid photo ID must be submitted with your application.

Key absentee deadlines:

Absentee voting begins: June 29

Last day to request an absentee ballot by mail: Aug. 19

Last day to hand-deliver an absentee application: Aug. 21

Last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot: Aug. 25 (by close of business)

Last day for absentee ballots to be received by mail: Aug. 26 (by noon)

Emergency absentee ballots are available beginning Aug. 22 for voters with qualifying medical or work-related emergencies.

Polling locations

Hoover has 17 polling places for the municipal election. Voters can verify their polling place at alabamavotes.gov or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 205-444-7557.

Polling locations include:

Hoover Recreation Center, 600 Municipal Drive

Hoover Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive

Oakmont Presbyterian Church, 1817 Patton Chapel Road

Shades Crest Baptist Church, 452 Park Ave.

Bluff Park United Methodist Church, 733 Valley St.

Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4600 Preserve Parkway

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, 5500 Stadium Trace Parkway

Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 2016 Patton Chapel Road

Riverchase Church of Christ, 1868 Montgomery Highway

Fire Station No. 7, 100 Inverness Parkway

Fire Station No. 8, 121 Village St.

Greystone Farms Clubhouse, 1000 Farmhouse Road

The Church at Ross Bridge, 2101 Grand Ave.

Hoover Senior Center, 400 Municipal Drive

Birmingham Community Church, 2269 Chapel Road

Birmingham First Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3520 Lorna Road

Finley Center – Hoover Met Sports Complex, 1000 RV Trace

Absentee ballots may also be cast in person at Hoover City Hall.

Election Day

On Aug. 26, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must present a valid photo ID.

For more information, visit hooveralabama.gov or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 205-444-7557.