Houseplant Swap set for Jan. 18 at Hoover Public Library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library

Hoover Public Library will host a Houseplant Swap on Sunday, Jan. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Youth Program Room. The event is designed for adults who enjoy indoor gardening or want to expand their plant collections while connecting with fellow plant enthusiasts.

Participants are encouraged to bring healthy houseplants to exchange, either rooted in soil or as loose cuttings ready for trading. The swap also provides an opportunity to share tips, tricks and experiences with others who have a passion for houseplants.

Those who have extra cuttings can also contribute them to the library’s Houseplant Exchange, which allows members of the public to trade plants outside of official swap events.