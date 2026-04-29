Houseplant swap offers chance to trade greenery and gardening tips

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library

The Hoover Public Library will host a House Plant Swap on Sunday, May 3, from 2-4 p.m. in the Fitzgerald and Shakespeare Rooms.

Participants are invited to bring healthy houseplants, either potted or as cuttings, to trade with others while sharing tips and advice on indoor gardening. The event is designed for both experienced plant owners and those looking to get started.

Attendees can also contribute extra cuttings to the library’s ongoing houseplant exchange for the public to enjoy between scheduled swap events.