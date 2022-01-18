Hot Rod Power Tour coming back to Hoover Met in June 2022

× Expand Photos courtesy of Lance Shores/city of Hoover. Scene from the 2015 Hot Rod Power Tour, the last time the show was in Hoover.

The Hot Rod Power Tour is returning to Hoover in June.

The Hoover City Council on Tuesday night approved an agreement for the traveling car show to come back to the parking lot at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium for the fifth time on June 15.

The show is expected to bring at least 1,000 classic cars, custom trucks, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars and other high-performance vehicles for people to see on display and on an autocross course that allows drivers to test car speed, agility and navigation techniques.

Hoover will be the third stop on a 1,000-mile road tour across the South that begins at Memphis International Raceway in Millington, Tennessee, on June 13 and ends at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, on June 17.

The tour, organized by Hot Rod Magazine, sometimes draws more than 6,000 vehicles across the entire tour, with “long-haulers” who drive the entire tour and 1,000 or more vehicles that show up at each individual stop.

The Hot Rod Power Tour moves around to different parts of the country in different years. Last year, more than 3,500 vehicles participated in a tour across the Midwest.

This will be the tour’s fifth time to stop in Hoover, with previous visits in 2010, 2013, 2015 and 2018.

Hot Rod Magazine officials have said they like the large parking lot at the Hoover Met, which has enough room for an autocross course that lets people who register their vehicles for the event see how well they navigate through orange cones and tight curves at high speeds, racing against the clock.

The Hot Rod Power Tour also features colorful mobile displays from high-performance manufacturers and aftermarket specialists who show off the latest innovations in car technology and custom design and give advice to car enthusiasts.

There also typically is a main stage with local musicians, celebrities, games, prizes and food vendors.

Here is the tour schedule for 2022:

Monday, June 13 — Memphis International Raceway, Millington, Tennessee

Tuesday, June 14 — Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tennessee

Wednesday, June 15 — Hoover Metropolitan Complex, Hoover, Alabama

Thursday, June 16 — Pensacola Fairgrounds, Pensacola, Florida

Friday, June 17 — Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Georgia

Admission to see the cars at the Hoover Met is free, but there is a registration fee for people who want their vehicles to be part of the show. Registration details will come later at hotrod.com.