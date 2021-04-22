2021 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil set for this Sunday

The 14th annual Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil is scheduled for this Sunday, April 25, in the Ross Bridge Town Center.

The event, which raises money to support families battling childhood cancer and to fund local childhood cancer research, is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. on the grassy area in front of the town center at 2101 Grand Ave., along Ross Bridge Parkway, foundation Executive Director Amanda Knerr said.

It originally was scheduled for Saturday, April 24, but was rescheduled this week because of inclement weather expected Saturday. The weather forecast for Sunday is much better, with sunny skies predicted by the National Weather Service.

Organizers have ordered 4,000 pounds of crawfish for this year’s boil, which will be coordinated by Louisiana native John Hein, Knerr said. There also will be hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and Pepsi drink products available, she said.

Two bands are scheduled to provide live music. The Tuckahoe Travelers will play from noon to 3 p.m., and the OPOV band is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Other activities will include bounce houses, balloon animals, face painting and a kids’ DJ dance party.

Tickets cost $40 for people ages 13 and older, $10 for children ages 5-12 and free for children under age 5. They can be purchased online at hopeforautumnfoundation.org.

The 2019 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil drew close to 2,000 people and raised close to $200,000, including money from sponsors, Knerr said. Last year’s event was converted to a drive-through meal pickup due to the COVID-19 pandemic and raised just about $45,000, most from sponsors, she said.

Coolers, chairs, strollers and blankets are allowed at the event. Tents (10 by 20 feet) are available for purchase for $75, but people are not allowed to bring their own tents, Knerr said.

Due to the expected crowd size, off-site parking will be available at the Shades Creek Pool in the James Hill sector of Ross Bridge and at the Hamptons pool, with free shuttles that will run continuously, Knerr said. People also are encouraged to carpool.

For more information about the boil, email info@hopeforautumnfoundation.org.