Hope for Autumn Foundation to cook 4,000 pounds of crawfish for 2023 boil

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Hope_for_Autumn_Crawfish_Boil4 Donna and Jay West eat at the 14th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Louisiana native John Hein is preparing 4,000 pounds of crawfish for the Hope for Autumn Foundation’s 16th annual Crawfish Boil this Saturday, April 29, in Ross Bridge.

The event, which raises money to assist families in Alabama battling childhood cancer and to fund childhood cancer research at Children’s of Alabama hospital, is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and go til 9 p.m. on the main green at Ross Bridge at 2101 Grand Ave.

Attendees get to eat all the crawfish they can on the premises and listen to live music provided by The Divines from 3 to 6 p.m. and the Pioneer Chicken Stand band from 6 to 9 p.m., said Amanda Knerr, executive director of the foundation.

There will be hamburgers and hot dogs for children, as well as bounce houses, face painting, balloon artists, hula hoops and a disc jockey. Soft drinks and water will be provided with tickets, but adults can bring their own alcoholic beverages if they desire, Knerr said.

The ticket price rose $5 this year to $50 per person ages 13 and older and $20 for children ages 5-12. Children 4 and younger are admitted free.

Tents on the main lawn are sold out, but 10-by-20-foot tents still were available for sale on the second green as of Monday, and tent upgrades with a table, five chairs and a cooler with ice were available for $75, Knerr said. No personal tents or pets are allowed.

However, “you don’t have to have a tent to have a great time,” Knerr said. “There is plenty of green space for blankets or chairs.”

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Hope_for_Autumn_Crawfish_Boil13 Lynn Anderson and Guy Martorana watch the OPOV Band perform at the 14th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Last year’s crawfish boil attracted an estimated 2,000 people and raised about $200,000, Knerr said.

Parking is available at the Shades Creek pool in the James Hill section of Ross Bridge at 3701 James Hill Circle or The Hamptons pool in the North Hampton section of Ross Bridge at 2781 Mountauk Road. There is a parking lot and street parking at the Shades Creek pool, but mainly street parking at The Hamptons pool. Free shuttles are available to the event.

For more information or tickets, go to hopeforautumnfoundation.org/the-boil.