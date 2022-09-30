Hoover’s fall festival moves to weekend and daytime

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. People load onto a trailer for a hayride at the 2021 Hoover Hayride and Family Night at Veterans Park.

The city of Hoover’s annual fall event at Veterans Park is making some changes this year.

Say goodbye to the Hoover Hayride and Family Night, and say hello to Hay Hoover, a similar event that is being moved to a daytime weekend date.

Typically, the fall event has been held on a Thursday or Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m., but this year it will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city’s new events coordinator, Brittany Callaway, said Thursday nights presented a challenge because it was a school night. Parents had to rush home from work to get kids dressed up in costumes and to the park, and then wind up the night in time for kids to get enough sleep before school the next day, Callaway said.

Friday nights were a challenge because of conflicts with high school football games, she said. Having the event on a Saturday will avoid both of those problems and allow for the event to be extended from three hours to four hours, Callaway said.

Also, moving to the daytime keeps the city from having to worry about lighting issues, she said. It’s hard to light up a park that large that doesn’t have significant permanent night lighting, she said.

Kids still will be encouraged to dress up in costumes and have a chance to ride on hayrides and receive candy from businesses and organizations organized by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. There also will be food trucks, pony rides, a petting zoo, airbrush tattoos and soccer activities provided by a group called Soccer Shots.

Hay Hoover

WHERE: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

WHEN: Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COST: Admission is free; food available for purchase