Hoover zoning board votes 6-2 in favor of Tattersall apartment plan

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night voted 6-2 in favor of amending the zoning plan for Tattersall Park to allow for up to 355 apartments and condominiums, despite significant opposition from nearby residents.

But the battle is not over, with the zoning request now moving to the Hoover City Council in January.

Ebsco Industries and partner CR-Endeavors say they want to build 170 apartments for people ages 55 and older, 107 additional apartments and 30 condominiums as part of a mixed-use development on 33 undeveloped acres in Tattersall Park, which is between Greystone and Alabama 119.

The development plans also call for a 125-room hotel and up to 45,000 square feet of other commercial space. However, if the hotel has not been developed within three years or before 75% of the 55+ apartments have been completed, the developer has the option to convert the hotel space into 48 more apartments. Also, if the condos aren’t selling well enough within that same timeframe, the developer has the option to convert the condominium spaces into apartments as well.

The condominiums were considered a concession to Greystone residents who said they preferred condominiums over apartments. However, many Greystone residents and other nearby communities still weren’t satisfied with Ebsco’s concessions and opposed the plan before the zoning board Monday night.

More than a dozen residents spoke against Ebsco’s plan, and Greystone resident Ashley Lovell said there were 2,297 people who signed a petition against the proposed development. Additionally, 85% of residents who responded to a survey opposed residential development in Tattersall Park, Lovell said.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Greystone resident Ashley Lovell speaks to the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission about the Tattersall Park development next to Greystone on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

“We don’t want Tattersall rezoned,” Lovell said.

Dale Gorham, another Greystone resident, said residents over many years have consistently opposed residential development on the land now known as Tattersall Park. There was a reason that land was zoned for commercial use more than 30 years ago, and it’s still valid today, Gorham said.

“I feel confident this area was left as a buffer for the Greystone community,” he said.

People years ago moved out to the U.S. 280 area to get away from the hustle and bustle of town, but unfortunately the hustle and bustle of town has followed them, Gorham said.

History has shown that when multi-family communities creep up against single-family communities, things start to go downhill, he said.

While the multi-family communities being built by CR-Endeavors are amazing developments, “we just feel like there’s an exponential growth of multi-family units on our side of town,” Gorham said. “We just don’t think it’s sustainable. It’s going to end up cannibalizing the communities around it.”

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Greystone resident Dale Gorham speaks to the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission about the Tattersall Park development next to Greystone on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

Lovell said another dense housing development will hamper air quality, increase crime, decrease community ties, add to congestion, create parking problems and increase people’s stress levels.

Greystone resident Coco Mackin said residents would rather see something similar to English Village, Crestline Village or the entertainment district in Trussville.“We just want quality of life at Tattersall. We don’t want increased traffic,” Mackin said.

Mary Sue Ludwig, another resident, said a land use plan developed by Shelby County for the Alabama 119 corridor decades ago took apartments out and called for commercial use of the land between U.S. 280 and Lake Purdy.

Planning Commission Chairman Mike Wood, one of the six zoning board members who voted in favor of the rezoning, said he doesn’t understand the intense opposition when traffic studies estimate that putting apartments and/or condos on the property actually will bring less traffic than making the entire 33 acres commercial.

A traffic study done by Skipper Consulting for the developers estimated there would be 358 morning peak hour trips and 489 evening peak hour trips to and from the property if it were developed with residential uses included, compared to 462 morning peak hour trips and 1,012 evening peak hour trips if it were developed only commercially.

State Rep. Susan DuBose, who lives in Greystone, said there are other studies that dispute the idea that residential uses generate less traffic than commercial uses. She agreed that Greystone residents have been consistent in their opposition to apartments for a long time.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson State Rep. Susan DuBose, a resident of Greystone, speaks to the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission about the Tattersall Park development next to Greystone on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

Hoover Councilwoman Khristi Driver, who sits on the zoning board and voted against the Tattersall rezoning plan, said her main reason for opposing it is that she doesn’t think developers have allotted enough space for parking for people who would be living there and staying in the hotel.

Another concession developers made in their amended plan since the zoning board first heard it two months ago is that they agreed to re-examine the demand for parking once at least 75% of the apartments are occupied. They will hold off developing three planned buildings and reserve that space as potential additional parking if the zoning board deems it necessary at that time, potentially adding 30 to 40 additional parking spaces. Another parcel could hold 22 more spaces, said Jay Page, Ebsco’s CEO of community development.

Driver said she’s still concerned proposed parking areas would not be close enough to the residential units, and that’s a safety concern for those residents. She also didn’t like that some of the parking spaces for residents would be in a flood plain and questioned whether demand was really strong enough for more apartments in that part of town, she said.

The Tattersall development team issued a written statement after Monday’s zoning board meeting, saying their ultimate goal is to do what’s right and make the best use of the land.

“We work closely with communities and neighborhoods and all affected to see that we can provide a best case scenario in the breaking of ground for new development, [and] Tattersall Village is just that,” the statement said. “Over the time we have met with residents who live close by and city officials and our professional service providers to see how we can accomplish what everyone wants. In this, there is some give and take that occur. Regardless, everyone should be able to see how their voices were heard and affected this for the good. What is good for all … is good for one, and we look forward to completing the development at Tattersall.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Jay Page, Ebsco's CEO of community development, speaks to the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission about the Tattersall Park development next to Greystone on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

Hoover’s planning and zoning review is a thorough process and makes developers work hard to assure the community’s best interest, the developers said. “This is what we do, and we are pleased that the review board sees our work and willingness to listen and voted our plan out favorable.”

Lovell said after the meeting she didn't feel very represented by the zoning board and is more determined than ever to take up the matter with the City Council.

"I'm excited to get in front of a group of people who are actually elected officials who have moral obligations to listen," she said. "We're going to band together and keep working hard."

Martha Jackson, Hoover’s zoning clerk, said she expects the Tattersall Park plan will go to the City Council for a first reading on Jan. 6 and a vote on Jan. 21.