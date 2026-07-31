Hoover zoning board to consider new Riverchase community center Monday

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover This 7.5-acre site between Concourse Parkway and Riverchase Trail is proposed for a new community center in the Riverchase Office Park in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday is scheduled to consider a request to allow a 30,000-square-foot community center to be built on 7.6 acres in the Riverchase Office Park.

The proposed community center would be on mostly vacant land at 900 Concourse Parkway, off Riverchase Parkway East, between the ABC 33/40 television station and Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel. The property is between Concourse Parkway and Riverchase Trail.

Specifics about the proposed community center were not mentioned in the zoning application, but the traffic study submitted by Skipper Consultants based its expected traffic counts on traffic that would be generated for a recreational community center that is similar to a YMCA facility.

The property is owned by Harbert Properties Corp, and when an acre of the property was rezoned from planned industrial use to a planned office use in December, Harbert had a potential buyer for the property, City Planner Mac Martin said then.

A map submitted with the conditional use application shows about 350 parking spaces planned for the community center. The center is expected to generate 865 trips on an average weekday, according to the traffic study.

If the project gets approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, the plan is to have the facility completed and operational between June and December 2027, according to the traffic study.

× Expand Site plan courtesy of city of Hoover This map shows a proposed layout for the 7.6 acres proposed for a new community center at 900 Concourse Parkway in Riverchase Office Park in Hoover, Alabama.

The Planning and Zoning Commission also on Monday is scheduled to consider:

Preliminary plans for eight new residential lots on Inverness Point Drive. The property is zoned as a single-family estate district and is owned by Acton Development Corp.

Final plans for 31 residential lots and two common area lots for Phase 6 Sector 1 of the Everlee community off Alabama 150

A request to combine lots 342 and 343 of the Foothills at Blackridge community, reconfigure side lot lines of lots 348 and 349 and create a new storm drainage easement on lot 349A

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission has a work session scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, and its action meeting at 6 p.m. The meetings are at Hoover City Hall at 100 Municipal Drive.