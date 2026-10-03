Hoover zoning board to consider self-storage facility next to Jeff State

Sketch courtesy of city of Hoover
A 39,105-square-foot indoor, climate-controlled self-storage facility is proposed next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus on Valleydale Road.
The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, Oct. 5, plans to consider a proposal for a new self-storage facility next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus on Valleydale Road.
The proposed 39,105-square-foot facility would contain 500 indoor, climate-controlled storage spaces and 6,000 square feet of office space and be located just west of the college campus behind Bob’s Power Equipment and Sherwin Williams paint store.
Tree conservation plan courtesy of city of Hoover
Inkana Development is proposing to build a 39,105-square-foot indoor, climate-controlled self-storage facility at 4548 Valleydale Road, just west of the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus and behind Bob's Power Equipment and Sherwin Williams pain store.
The zoning board also is set to consider:
- A request for a 30,000-square-foot community center on 7.5 acres on Concourse Parkway in the Riverchase Office Park
- A request to approve final plans for four “planned industrial” lots at the corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Flemming Parkway in Trace Crossings
- A request to combine three single-family residential lots into one at 1853 Wisterwood Drive
- A request to combine two single-family residential lots into one at 298 Shades Crest Road
The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission has a work session at 5:30 p.m. and action meeting at 6 p.m. at Hoover City Hall.