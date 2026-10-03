Hoover zoning board to consider self-storage facility next to Jeff State

× Expand Sketch courtesy of city of Hoover A 39,105-square-foot indoor, climate-controlled self-storage facility is proposed next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus on Valleydale Road.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, Oct. 5, plans to consider a proposal for a new self-storage facility next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus on Valleydale Road.

The proposed 39,105-square-foot facility would contain 500 indoor, climate-controlled storage spaces and 6,000 square feet of office space and be located just west of the college campus behind Bob’s Power Equipment and Sherwin Williams paint store.

× Expand Tree conservation plan courtesy of city of Hoover Inkana Development is proposing to build a 39,105-square-foot indoor, climate-controlled self-storage facility at 4548 Valleydale Road, just west of the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus and behind Bob's Power Equipment and Sherwin Williams pain store.

The zoning board also is set to consider:

A request for a 30,000-square-foot community center on 7.5 acres on Concourse Parkway in the Riverchase Office Park

A request to approve final plans for four “planned industrial” lots at the corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Flemming Parkway in Trace Crossings

A request to combine three single-family residential lots into one at 1853 Wisterwood Drive

A request to combine two single-family residential lots into one at 298 Shades Crest Road

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission has a work session at 5:30 p.m. and action meeting at 6 p.m. at Hoover City Hall.