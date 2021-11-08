Hoover zoning board recommends council approve 154 apartments in Trace Crossings

× 1 of 2 Expand Sketch by Nequette Architecture 211107_Knox_Square_Apartments1 This sketch shows a preliminary design for 154 "active adult" apartments Signature Homes wants to put on property along Stadium Trace Parkway, across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The proposed name is Knox Square Apartments. × 2 of 2 Expand Map by Environmental Design Stud 211107_Knox_Square_Apartments2 This map shows the proposed location of 154 "active adult" apartments in the Trace Crossings community, directly across Stadium Trace Parkway from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The proposal by Signature Homes also includes 10 single-family cottages. Signature Homes already has received approval for 118 single-family homes next to this area as well. Prev Next

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night recommended the City Council approve a plan for 154 “active adult” apartments and 10 single-family cottages across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, despite opposition from nearby residents.

Signature Homes wants to put the apartments and cottages on property that previously was considered for a hotel, right next to Discovery United Methodist Church and 118 single-family homes previously approved that will be known as Knox Square.

Developer Jonathan Belcher, president of Signature Homes, said residents in the nearby Chestnut Ridge community repeatedly asked him to put something on the property other than a hotel, and he promised them he would seek another alternative.

The company has had such good success with its single-family home communities restricted to residents age 55 and older that it wants to offer a rental option for people in that age range as well.

He envisions about two-thirds of the apartments would have two bedrooms, while the other third would have one bedroom. The typical size should be 850 to 1,200 square feet, and he anticipates rent would be $1,800 to $2,400 a month, he said. The proposed name is Knox Square Apartments.

He considers it a viable option for people who don’t want to pay $400,000 to $500,000 to get into a three-bedroom home in a 55+ community such as Abingdon by the River, he said.

His plans include a 10,000-square-foot amenity building with multi-purpose rooms and a fitness center, a pool and outdoor grilling and activity areas, he said. The complex would be an independent living center, with no central food service or medical or nursing services, according to Signature Homes’ zoning application.

The $40 million apartment complex should generate about $180,000 a year in property taxes, Belcher said.

Numerous residents of the Abingdon community, another 55+ community right next to the Knox Square development, objected to the idea of putting apartments there.

Some said they feared it would decrease their property values and add more traffic to what they consider to be an already crowded Stadium Trace Parkway.

“If it continues, there’s going to be a lot of homes on the market in Abingdon,” resident Delia Kell said. “People are going to want to leave.”

Resident John Nelson said it seems like people keep trying “to put more and more stuff in that very charming and nice, little area.”

Abingdon resident Jim Baxley said no one ever mentioned apartments when they were selling people lots in Abingdon, and apartments don’t fit in with the other communities being built in Trace Crossings. He has seen apartments on Lorna Road go down and fears the same thing might happen with these, he said. “We don’t want it.”

Mary Saggus, a resident of the Chestnut Ridge community, questioned why Signature Homes doesn’t build condominiums instead of apartments. Hoover got a black eye from building so many apartment complexes years ago, she said.

Belcher said the apartment complex his company is proposing should not negatively impact the school system because of the age restrictions. At least one resident must be 55 years old or older, and no person younger than 19 could live there more than 60 days.

Also , an apartment complex would be one of the lowest traffic generators of anything allowed under the current “planned commercial” zoning, Belcher said.

Zoning board President Mike Wood said residents should be careful what they want the city to turn down because “you could end up with something much worse.” Signature Homes could put up a hotel or other commercial development that could generate more traffic than apartments, Wood said.

Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw, the council’s representative on the zoning board, said the proposal being put forth by Signature Homes really is an opportunity to put the hotel question to rest. He also believes the 55+ apartment complex fits the character of other nearby 55+ single-family housing developments, he said.

The zoning board voted unanimously in favor of Signature Homes’ request, and now the matter goes to the Hoover City Council for final consideration. Zoning Clerk Vanessa Bradstreet said the public hearing with the City Council likely would be set for Dec. 20.

Belcher said he already has met with some nearby residents about the apartment plans but would be happy to meet with residents of Abingdon and Chestnut Ridge further before the matter is considered by the City Council.

In other business Monday night, the zoning board: