Hoover zoning board recommends changes for Blackridge development

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Blackridge master devt plan 3-8-21 Signature Homes is asking the city of Hoover to amend the development plan for the southernmost portion of the Blackridge community to accommodate a potential new four-lane parkway through the development, a 19-acre commercial district along Morgan Road (in gray at the bottom) and a denser development of 300 homes on 238 acres shown here in pink.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday recommended amending the development plan for the Blackridge community to accommodate a potential future four-lane parkway the city is contemplating building from Morgan Road to Interstate 459 and Ross Bridge.

Because Signature Homes is agreeing to donate land for the parkway, the amended plan also would allow Signature to make the southern portion of the housing community more dense than previously approved.

Signature is agreeing to provide about a mile’s worth of an 80-foot-wide strip of land for the parkway, plus another 100-foot-wide area as a construction easement.

In return, Signature wants to reduce the minimum lot sizes from 15,000 square feet to 5,000 square feet and the minimum lot widths from 80 feet to 60 feet, Signature President Jonathan Belcher said.

That would allow Signature to keep the same number of homes in the southern portion of Blackridge as currently allowed, he said.

The revision would allow Signature to put 300 houses on 238 acres and a total of 527 houses in the southern portion of Blackridge, City Planner Mac Martin said. Signature would have to provide a connection to Morgan Road once 450 of those houses are built, he said.

Also, the amended plan would set aside about 19 acres for a “planned commercial” district along Morgan Road.

Signature Homes would not be obligated to build the four-lane parkway through its development, Martin said. The city is looking for partners to help with construction of that road, he said.

If the parkway is never built, residents in the southern portion of Blackridge still will be able to go through the northern section of Blackridge to get to John Hawkins Parkway, Belcher said.

The proposed amendment to the Blackridge development plan now goes to the Hoover City Council for final approval.

In other business Monday night, the zoning board: