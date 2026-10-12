Hoover zoning board recommends approval for self-storage next to Jeff State

× Expand Tree conservation plan courtesy of city of Hoover Inkana Development is proposing to build a 39,105-square-foot indoor, climate-controlled self-storage facility at 4548 Valleydale Road, just west of the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus and behind Bob's Power Equipment and Sherwin Williams pain store.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission last week recommended approval of a two-story, indoor climate-controlled self-storage facility at 4548 Valleydale Road next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus.

Inkana Development and StoreEase plan the 39,105-square-foot building on commercially zoned land just west of the college campus, behind Bob’s Power Equipment and the Sherwin-Williams paint store. The building would have entrances on each level rather than roll-up doors and no boat or RV storage. The recommendation now goes to the Hoover City Council.

Slade Blackwell, a former state senator and partner in StoreEase, said the original application was for storage only, but the company later added four 1,500-square-foot flex office spaces at the front of the building. City Planner Mac Martin said staff had not seen that change before their review.

Commissioner Khristi Driver, the City Council’s liaison to the zoning board, asked whether the case would need to be re-noticed to the neighborhood as a mixed-use project, and Blackwell said his company would be happy to remove the office spaces if that were going to cause a delay or problem.

Martin said staff had no issues with the request once the offices were removed and the front of the building returned to a common area with self-service kiosks.

× Expand Sketch courtesy of city of Hoover A 39,105-square-foot indoor, climate-controlled self-storage facility is proposed next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus on Valleydale Road.

Much of the discussion centered on the Lynwood Estates neighborhood, which backs up to the north side of the site. Blackwell said his team knocked on about two dozen doors with information packets and met with about 18 homeowners for an hour and a half the day before the meeting. The developer committed in writing to letting the neighborhood choose the evergreen species planted in the rear buffer, holding update meetings during design, notifying residents of any after-hours work, routing all traffic through a single drive off Valleydale Road and shielding building lights so nothing spills toward the homes.

Martin said the zoning ordinance requires a 50-foot landscape buffer along the shared property line, about 30 feet of which would be left undisturbed. With roughly 60 feet between the property line and the nearest house, he said the building’s drive aisle would sit more than 110 feet from the closest residence. Chairman Mike Wood reminded Blackwell that whatever the neighborhood picks still has to meet the city’s landscape ordinance.

Lighting was the biggest sticking point. Blackwell said the company wants poles as short as possible, closer to 12 feet than the 25-foot maximum in the staff conditions, with lights that dim after hours and brighten only on motion sensors. Martin said city code requires lighting to be in place and operable, with no more than one foot-candle at the property boundary, and that a site going dark overnight could create security problems.

Two Lynwood Estates residents, including the president of the neighborhood’s homeowners association and the owner of the lot directly north of the site, spoke during the public hearing. Both said the neighborhood understood from the developer that the lights would go off entirely without motion and that residents do not want 25-foot poles or constant lighting.

The neighboring property owner, who said he has a 2-month-old at home, added that the existing hardwoods in the buffer are mature and thin enough that he can see Valleydale Road from his back porch. Both asked that any future dumpster go on the Valleydale side of the property rather than next to the homes.

The developer is not planning a dumpster at all. Blackwell said StoreEase operates 16 facilities without one, including its existing Hoover location at Alabama 150 and Ross Bridge Parkway, and has crews clean the interior weekly while tenants haul their own trash. Martin said that facility, about twice the size of the proposed one, has drawn no trash complaints. Staff’s conditions require a dumpster pad and commercial service if refuse starts accumulating.

Martin said several retail and restaurant developers had passed on the site because of its shape and the water and soil conditions near the road, and that a storage user who does not need visibility fits the back of the lot.

The commission’s motion added the developer’s neighborhood commitments to the staff conditions, with all site lighting required to meet city standards and then be adjusted to the neighborhood’s needs. Commissioners asked the developer to present the same conditions to the City Council.

Collier Valley hearing set for Nov. 2

The commission also announced a new planned unit development called Collier Valley, which will get its public hearing Nov. 2. The plan includes the former gun club property next to Blackridge and Trace Crossings and calls for about 330 homes, up to 150,000 square feet of commercial space and a potential school site, Martin said.

Two related amendments will be heard the same night: one removing the required school site from the Everlee development plan and replacing it with developable land, with no additional homes, and one shifting acreage set aside for donation in Blackridge into Collier Valley.

Signature Homes CEO Jonathan Belcher said the school site was added in the last 30 days after the school system indicated Everlee may not be the best location. The commitment at Everlee was set to expire within six months, and the new plan extends it four years with Signature still delivering a graded site, he said. The plan keeps the $3,000-per-home school fee and otherwise matches the annexation terms approved a little over a year ago. Belcher said the development would create a third outlet from Stadium Trace Parkway, and two state mine reclamation grants will help fund the main road while a coal mine dating to the late 1800s is remediated.

The commission also:

Approved a final map for the Mineral Trace industrial site at Stadium Trace Parkway and Flemming Parkway, creating four planned industrial lots. Because of existing flooding downstream, no certificates of occupancy will be issued until downstream stormwater improvements are finished and approved by the city engineer.

Approved combining three lots into one at 1853 Wisterwood Drive in Shadesville and vacating part of an alley

Approved combining two lots into one at 298 Shades Crest Road in the Sunset Rock subdivision so the owner can fence in a larger side yard

Continued three cases to Nov. 2: the Knox Square Lot C1 resurvey, the Everlee Phase 1 final map and a resurvey in International Park.

Two cases were withdrawn: a community center at 900 Concourse Parkway and the Hidden Hills preliminary map.