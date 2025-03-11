Hoover zoning board recommends approval for new party, event venue

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover The area highlighted in gray is the proposed space for a new party and event venue in the Centre at Riverchase shopping center in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night recommended the Hoover City Council approve a request for a new party and event venue in the Centre at Riverchase shopping center across from Hoover City Hall.

Mohan Kalagotla, the owner of the Hyderabad House Alabama Indian restaurant in the same shopping center, said his customers have been asking for party space that he doesn’t have, so he’d like to open a new party and event venue a few doors down.

The space he picked out, next to an employment agency, should be able to hold 125 people, City Planner Mac Martin said.

The zoning board recommended approval on the condition that Kalagotla add a new handicapped parking space outside his business and set business hours as 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-midnight on Sunday. He agreed to those hours.

The request now goes to the Hoover City Council for consideration in April. If the council approves his request, Kalagotla said he hopes to be able to open the event venue in May or June. He has not yet settled on a name, he said.

