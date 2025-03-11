Hoover zoning board recommends approval for new party, event venue

Map courtesy of city of Hoover
The area highlighted in gray is the proposed space for a new party and event venue in the Centre at Riverchase shopping center in Hoover, Alabama.
The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night recommended the Hoover City Council approve a request for a new party and event venue in the Centre at Riverchase shopping center across from Hoover City Hall.
Mohan Kalagotla, the owner of the Hyderabad House Alabama Indian restaurant in the same shopping center, said his customers have been asking for party space that he doesn’t have, so he’d like to open a new party and event venue a few doors down.
The space he picked out, next to an employment agency, should be able to hold 125 people, City Planner Mac Martin said.
The zoning board recommended approval on the condition that Kalagotla add a new handicapped parking space outside his business and set business hours as 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-midnight on Sunday. He agreed to those hours.
The request now goes to the Hoover City Council for consideration in April. If the council approves his request, Kalagotla said he hopes to be able to open the event venue in May or June. He has not yet settled on a name, he said.
In other business Monday, the planning board:
- Approved the creation of a lot for a multifamily complex for people ages 55 and older in Phase 4A, Sector 3 of the Everlee community off Alabama 150. The number of units was not yet specified, but there is a cap on the overall number of multifamily units that will be allowed in Everlee, Martin said.
- Approved final plans for 36 residential lots in Phase 1C of Everlee, final plans for 36 more residential lots in Phase 4A-Sector 2 of Everlee, an amendment to preliminary plans for Blackridge South Phase 22 to allow 60 residential lots there instead of the 58 previously approved
- Approved preliminary plans for 64 more residential lots in The Preserve on the north side of Preserve Parkway with the agreement that United States Steel Real Estate will widen Preserve Parkway to allow for 9-foot-wide parallel parking spaces on both sides of the road
- Agreed to let Shawn Obrien combine two lots at 5608 Canongate Lane in Greystone into one lot
- Agreed to let Phillip Duncan combine two parcels of land at 500 Shades Crest Road into one lot
- Recommended the Hoover City Council rezone part of a piece of property at 2208 Chapel Road from an R-1 single-family residential zone to a more restrictive E-2 single-family estate district to put the entire property in the E-2 zoning district