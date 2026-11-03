Hoover zoning board recommends approval for K-8 school on Alabama 119

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Traffic passes by Trinity Presbyterian Church on Alabama 119 in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night recommended the City Council grant approval for Trinity Presbyterian Church to operate a K-8 school on the church property across Alabama 119 from Tattersall Park.

The matter now moves to the Hoover City Council for approval, but church officials say they still believe the school is having to jump through unreasonable and unconstitutional hoops in order to open.

The recommendation from the zoning board comes after attempts to open the school there earlier this year failed because the school doesn’t fall within allowed uses for the property’s commercial zoning without “conditional use” approval by the city.

Church and school officials said they didn’t initially know they needed extra zoning approval to open the school and found out too late to get the zoning approval in time for the start of school in August. A city official recommended the church try deannexing the property from Hoover to allow for it to open, but the City Council rebuffed that effort, forcing the school to find a temporary place to start the school year while it works to get zoning approval.

The church filed its application, had a traffic study done at the city’s request, made some recommended alterations to its campus and met with the zoning board Monday night.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Trinity Presbyterian Church wants to operate its new K-8 school on the church property, outlined in blue, at 7160 Cahaba Valley Road in Hoover, Alabama.

Just about the entire student body — roughly 50 or so children in school uniforms — and parents showed up to present their case.

City staff recommended approval of the church’s request with several conditions, including that the total occupancy of the school not exceed 99 people. If occupancy numbers go higher than that, the school no longer qualifies as an “accessory use” and must meet requirements for an educational facility, a Fire Department official said. That could trigger additional requirements for fire sprinklers and changes to exits, the fire official said.

Additionally, if the school grows to a point that it anticipates exceeding 99 people or adds another building to the campus, it would be required to reapply for conditional use approval and have the traffic study updated so the city could review the potential health and safety impacts of more people being on the site, City Planner Mac Martin said.

The city initially asked that the school be required to annually report the number of people using the school, but a church and school official objected, saying that seems overly restrictive and burdensome when other schools are not required to report such numbers on an annual basis. City staff then agreed to remove that annual reporting requirement.

Jonathan Griffith, a deacon at the church and member of the Trinity Classical Academy board of directors, said the church and school still believe what they are being asked to do is unreasonable and a violation of their religious freedom.

The church is rated to be occupied by more than 600 people on Sundays, including the sanctuary and classrooms, so why should the number need to be less on the school days of Monday through Thursday, Griffith said. Common sense should be applied, he said.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Jonathan Griffith, a deacon at Trinity Presbyterian Church and school board member for the church's K-8 school, Trinity Classical Academy, speaks to the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026.

Church and school officials are concerned that they are being targeted for selective and unreasonable enforcement, he said. “It’s been a moving target since day one,” Griffith said.

First, the concern was about traffic issues, which forced the church to pay for an expensive traffic study, and then city officials started requiring adjustments and extra approval for things such as landscaping, signage and building access points, he said.

Church officials say the school is simply an extension of the church and just meets on different days. They say the church and religious school are protected by the Constitution and other laws.

The Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act prohibits local governments from treating religious properties worse than comparable secular properties or imposing unreasonable limits on worship spaces.

The Religious Freedom Restoration Act prohibits the government from substantially burdening a person’s or religious entity's exercise of religion — even through generally applicable laws — unless the government proves the burden is the least restrictive means of advancing a compelling governmental interest.

“This does not feel like the least restrictive means,” Griffith said.

Rich Lusk, pastor of the church, said in a letter to the zoning board, that the substantial costs imposed upon the church’s school ministry, including rental of an off-site facility, have been a waste of the Lord’s money — the tithes and offerings of church members — and substantially damaging to the church’s work.

“For all practical purposes, the extra costs we are bearing due to the city’s demands are a tax on our local congregation,” Lusk wrote. “We believe a very good case can be made that TCA’s on-campus operation should be covered under the zoning permits we already possess and laws we are already in compliance with.”

Lusk went on to say that the church believes the City Council and zoning board are authorities ordained by God with power to serve the common good.

“We certainly grant municipalities possess legitimate zoning and land-use authority,” Lusk wrote. “We want to submit to all valid legal requirements the city of Hoover and the state of Alabama might impose upon us. Obviously, not every zoning requirement on religious property is automatically illegitimate — far from it. But zoning authority has to be exercised in ways consistent with the Alabama Constitution.

Throughout this process, the church and school have tried to be friendly, accommodating and cooperative with city leadership, even when they believed it was likely imposing unnecessary burdens on them, Lusk wrote.

“We want to be at peace with the city of Hoover,” he wrote. “We have been as cooperative, patient and respectful as we know how to be, even at great cost and inconvenience to our own people.”

The church appreciates the work city officials do to keep the city clean, safe and beautiful and is grateful to be in a city where Christian influence on shared public life is evident, Lusk wrote. As a Hoover resident for more than two decades, he has always been proud to call Hoover home, he wrote.

“I never would have imagined it as a place where a traditional Christian church, seeking to operate normal church ministries, would have to be worried about government overreach,” he wrote. “I hope that continues to be the case.”

He hopes the city and church can work together to make Hoover an even better city and that the city will grant the conditional use request as soon as possible, he wrote.

Griffith said it seems like the church is being treated differently than other entities. “If you’re going to put restrictions on somebody, you need to have the authority to do so,” he said.

Martin, the city planner, said the city is applying the same principles it does with any other conditional use application, following guidelines to make sure the public’s health, safety and welfare are protected.

Mike Wood, chairman of the zoning board, commended church and school officials for their cooperation with the city thus far and said if they have further, to ask the City Council. It looks like the school likely will be growing and will need a bigger facility, Wood said.

“I think you’ll grow past the 99 pretty quick,” he said. “I hope you find a way to accommodate a lot of these issues that the city has and could be faced with in the future.”