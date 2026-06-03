Hoover zoning board recommends approval for A2 Church expansion

Sketch courtesy of city of Hoover
The A2 Church at 6 Greenhill Parkway in Hoover, Alabama, is seeking permission to add 2,000 square feet to its existing 13,000-square-foot building.
The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission this week recommended that the Hoover City Council allow the A2 Church off U.S. 280 near Inverness to build a 2,000-square-foot addition.
The addition would be on the southeast side of the existing 13,000-square-foot church building, right by Greenhill Parkway, City Planner Mac Martin said.
The property is zoned as a C-2 community business district, and thus the request requires conditional use approval by the City Council, even though the property already is being used as a church. A significant modification to the layout of the church building requires additional city approval.
Site plan courtesy of city of Hoover
The A2 Church at 6 Greenhill Parkway in Hoover, Alabama, is seeking permission to add 2,000 square feet to its existing 13,000-square-foot building. The addition is shown on the right.
The church also plans to make improvements to the parking area in the rear of its building, which formerly served as the office for a nursery greenhouse that is still on the site, Martin said. The church also must take steps to ensure that parking lot lighting does not overly bleed onto adjacent property in a way that would be a nuisance and make sure the church is in compliance with stormwater regulations, Martin said.
The request from A2 Church now goes to the Hoover City Council for consideration.
The zoning board also on Monday:
- Approved the extension of Everlee Parkway to connect with the Ross Bridge subdivision near the intersection of Orchard Avenue and Glasscott Point. However, in accordance with the approved plan for Everlee, there will be a gate blocking off the connection from public travel unless Hoover City Schools builds a school on land set aside for a school within the Everlee community, Martin said. The road extension will cover 2,800 feet and should be completed within four to six months, said Bob Easley, an engineer for Signature Homes, the developer for Everlee. City personnel, such as the police and fire departments, will have the ability to open the gate as needed, Martin said.
- Approved final plans for Phase 1B of the Riverwalk development off Riverchase Parkway East, which includes 21 residential lots, one multi-family lot and one common area lot
- Recommended the City Council allow OpaLuxe, a paramedical tattoo practice, to operate a booth within the Phenix Salon Suites business in the Riverchase Promenade shopping center at 1713 Montgomery Highway, Suite 109. OpaLuxe performs tattoo procedures that replicate natural skin tones and features, such as to hide scarring from surgery or birth defects.