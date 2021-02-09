Hoover zoning board recommends 373-unit senior community

× 1 of 2 Expand Map provided by city of Hoover Celebration_Village_vicinity_map An Atlanta-based company called Jacoby Acquisitions is seeking to get 64 acres between Stadium Trace Village and the Scout Creek community in Trace Crossings rezoned for a senior living community called Celebration Village, with 373 residential units. × 2 of 2 Expand Tree conservation plan provided by city of Hoover Celebration_Village_tree_conservation_plan An Atlanta-based company called Jacoby Acquisitions is seeking to get 64 acres between Stadium Trace Village and the Scout Creek community in Trace Crossings rezoned for a senior living community called Celebration Village, with 373 residential units. Prev Next

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night recommended the Hoover City Council approve a 373-unit senior living community between Stadium Trace Village and the Scout Creek community in Trace Crossings.

Atlanta developer Armand Vari and his partners are proposing to put the community, called Celebration Village, on 64 acres just south of Stadium Trace Village. It would be on the western portion of vacant wooded land currently owned by members of the Chichester family, on the lower lying part of the property closest to Interstate 459, Vari said.

The plan for Celebration Village includes:

198 assisted living units, including a memory care program

60 independent living units in another building to be sold as condos

56 bungalows with an estimated 2,400 to 2,800 square feet each, priced in the $395,000 to $495,000 range

39 cottages with about 1,800 square feet each (for lease)

Two personal care homes that include studio apartments for 20 people in need of more acute, around-the-clock care

Most of the units in Celebration Village would have one bedroom, but some two-bedroom units will be available, primarily in the bungalows, Hoover City Planner Mac Martin said.

The entire community would be restricted to people age 55 and older, with no children younger than 18 allowed to live there more than 29 days, Vari said.

The “heartbeat” of the community is the 30,000-square-foot Celebration Village Club, which Vari said would include a restaurant, bistro, tavern, health club, nail salon, and a craft, hobby and game room.

The community also will include a clubhouse with a pool, grilling area, community garden, putting green, pickleball area and walking trail, said Robin Gregory, a landscape architect working with Vari.

A company called Active Senior Concepts out of Atlanta would run the bulk of the complex, but Vari said he plans to handle construction of the cottages that would be leased. He plans to find a Birmingham area home builder to construct the bungalows, he said.

A buffer around the development would range from about 60 feet to about 140 feet wide, Gregory said.

Vari’s company, Jacoby Acquisitions, is asking the city of Hoover to rezone the 64 acres from an agricultural district to a community business district. No one spoke against the proposed community Monday night, and the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the Hoover City Council approve the rezoning.

Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice, a member of the zoning board, thanked Vari for working with nearby residents to come up with a potential solution for water runoff problems the Trace Crossings neighborhood has been experiencing for nearly a decade.

Residents of Trace Crossings said they have spent nearly $250,000 dredging a lake next to the Scout Creek community that has been polluted by runoff from construction sites as other nearby properties were developed.

Even though Vari wasn’t responsible for the problems that have plagued the Scout Creek community, he hired an engineer — Mark Gonzalez — who has come up with an engineering plan that city officials and Trace Crossings residents say should help improve their situation and keep it from getting worse.

“We’re excited about it, and I think it’s a great opportunity for our city,” said Greg Williams, president of the Chestnut Ridge Homeowners Association and a part of the larger Trace Crossings homeowner group.

Dr. Peter DeFranco Jr., a resident of Scout Creek, said he’s very excited about the Celebration Village project as well. Not only has the developer come up with a solution that may solve a long-standing problem, but the development also should not generate a lot of traffic like some other uses might, DeFranco said.

Access to Celebration Village is proposed to come through Stadium Trace Village.

Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw, the council’s representative on the zoning board, said he could think of only positive things to say about the Celebration Village project. “It’s a low-impact, positive development with good amenities for people,” Shaw said.

Martin, the city planner, said the proposed development is a logical use for the property, serving as a transition between the Stadium Trace Village shopping center and single-family Scout Creek residential community.

Vari said his company, Jacoby Acquisitions, already has two senior living communities in the Atlanta area and three more in the works there. He likes this location for another one because of the close proximity to the Stadium Trace Village development, including the restaurants and planned amphitheater, he said.

If his rezoning request is approved, he and his partners hope to close on the purchase of the property in December and start work on Celebration Village in the first quarter of 2022, he said.

The Hoover City Council is expected to have a public hearing on the Celebration Village rezoning request on March 15.