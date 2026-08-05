Hoover zoning board postpones vote on Riverchase community center

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover This 7.5-acre site between Concourse Parkway and Riverchase Trail is proposed for a new community center in the Riverchase Office Park in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission this week delayed consideration of a request to allow a 30,000-square-foot community center to be built on 7.6 acres in the Riverchase Office Park.

The proposed community center would be on mostly vacant land at 900 Concourse Parkway, off Riverchase Parkway East, between the ABC 33/40 television station and Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel.

However, the commission postponed any vote on the matter to give the applicant more time to revise its traffic study and provide more specifics about intended uses for the facility, as requested by city staff, Zoning Clerk Martha Jackson said.

Specifics about the proposed community center were not mentioned in the zoning application, but the original traffic study submitted by Skipper Consultants based its expected traffic counts on traffic that would be generated for a recreational community center that is similar to a YMCA facility.

The property is owned by Harbert Properties Corp, and when an acre of the property was rezoned from planned industrial use to a planned office use in December, Harbert had a potential buyer for the property, City Planner Mac Martin said then.

A map submitted with the conditional use application shows about 350 parking spaces planned for the community center. The center is expected to generate 865 trips on an average weekday, according to the traffic study.

If the project gets approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, the plan is to have the facility completed and operational between June and December 2027, according to the original traffic study.

The Planning Commission also postponed consideration of preliminary plans for eight new residential lots on Inverness Point Drive. The property is zoned as a single-family estate district and is owned by Acton Development Corp.

The commission did approve: