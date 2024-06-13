Hoover zoning board OKs plans for 9 more homes in Heatherwood

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover This map shows the area where nine more homes are planned in the Heatherwood community in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission this week approved preliminary plans for nine new residential lots in the Heatherwood community.

Greentech Management plans to build the nine homes on 11.2 acres on the north side of Heatherwood Drive and east of Wine Ridge Lane. The property is owned by Stuart and Mary Anna Raburn.

The average lot size will be 1.1 acres, and the homes likely will be 3,500 to 5,500 square feet, said Brett Owens, the development director and part-owner of Greentech Management. Most of the homes likely will be priced over $1 million, Owens said.

The plan is to start construction in September or October, starting with two to three homes and progressing as the market allows, he said. Greentech likely will sell to custom builders and already has had conversations with three to four builders, he said.

Other developments currently under way by Greentech include 59 homes in the last phase of Longmeadow in Trussville and 157 homes in Brookside Square in the Brookside community in north Jefferson County, Owens said.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover This is the preliminary development plan for nine more residential lots in the Heatherwood community in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission also on Monday recommended the Hoover City Council rezone nine recently annexed properties as R-1 single-family residential districts, including properties at 2849 Berkeley Drive, 995 Bridgewater Park Drive, 1523 Highland Gate Point, 2440, 2444 and 2448 Southwood Trace, 2821 Sterling Way and 249 and 250 South Burbank Drive.

The zoning board also delayed a vote on final plans for five townhome lots and one common area lot at 2520 International Park Place and a separate vote to amend plans for an adjacent lot in International Park that would allow three single-family homes instead of just one single-family home. Those votes now are scheduled to take place on July 8.