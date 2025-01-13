Hoover zoning board OKs first 96 homes in Riverwalk Village

× Expand Vicinity map courtesy of city of Hoover The first phase of the Riverwalk community, shown as the hatched area off Riverchase Parkway East, will include 66 apartments and 30 townhomes.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved preliminary plans for the first phase of the Riverwalk Village development in Riverchase Office Park.

The first phase, which covers 10.3 acres, includes 66 apartments and 30 townhomes to be built by Signature Homes. The apartments will be 900 to 1,200 square feet each with one or two bedrooms, Signature Homes CEO Jonathan Belcher said.

Most of the townhomes will be 1,500 to 2,000 square feet and likely will be priced in the mid $300,000s to mid-$400,000s, but some with garages could be 2,400 square feet, Belcher said.

Site work likely will start in March, and it probably will be 2026 before vertical construction of the homes actually begins, he said.

In all, Signature Homes plans to build about 200 homes on 24 acres in Riverwalk Village, Belcher said. There could be a few more apartments, but most of the ones in the second phase will be townhomes, he said.

Plans for the second phase likely will come to the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission within three months, Belcher said.

CR Endeavors, which owns the remaining 67 acres of Riverwalk Village, plans to build up to 375 apartments for people ages 55 or older in 2026 or 2027, Chief Strategy Officer Christy Roddy said.

CR Endeavors also likely will proceed with other parts of Riverwalk in 2025, including 25,000 to 30,000 square feet of retail space and a hotel, Roddy said. Meanwhile, the Hoover Health Care Authority continues to evaluate proposals for an outpatient surgery center that will be the hub of Riverwalk Village.