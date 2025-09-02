Hoover zoning board approves plans for Stadium Trace Village expansion

× Expand Image from South Haven Corp. website Developer Loree Skelton of the South Haven Corp. is proposing to build an 80,000-square-foot medical office building called the SouthHaven Surgical Plaza with a multi-specialtysurgery center, advanced imaging and diagnostic suites and Class A medical clinic space.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night gave approval for preliminary plans for the second phase of the Stadium Trace Village development on 82 acres along Interstate 459 near John Hawkins Parkway.

A centerpiece of the development is an 80,000-square-foot, four-story medical office building to be called the South Haven Surgical Plaza and including an outpatient surgery center on the top floor.

The property is zoned either for agricultural use or a community business district. While the rest of the uses for the property are still to be determined, potential uses identified include a golf entertainment facility that could include a driving range and par-3 golf hole, a 200-room hotel, retail businesses and housing for people ages 55 and older, said Jim Masingill, a project manager for the Broad Metro development company.

The developer also is proposing a stormwater management plan that should help correct the problem of sediment erosion from other developments filling up the nearby Scout Lake, Masingill said.

Broad Metro has had great success with its stormwater management plan for the first phase of Stadium Trace Village, he said.

Loree Skelton, an owner of the South Haven Corp., said she was very pleased the zoning board voted to recommend the Hoover City Council approve her “conditional use” request for the South Haven Surgical Plaza.

One reason that “conditional use” approval is required is because the proposed four-story medical office building is taller than current regulations allow. The proposed building would go up to 75 feet, and the height restriction is 60 feet, city officials said.

“I started working on this project in January 2019,” Skelton said. “I have physicians that have been waiting since January 2019 and have been interested in this and are looking forward to this moving forward quickly and expeditiously.”

The “conditional use” request now goes to the Hoover City Council for its consideration.

Skelton is partnering with Medistar Corp. on the South Haven Surgical Plaza, with Medical Properties Trust serving as a capital advisor, according to information on the South Haven Surgical Plaza website. Skelton is planning for the South Haven Surgical Plaza to have a surgery center with six operating rooms, two procedure rooms, advanced imaging and diagnostic suites and Class A clinical office space, all in a four-story building with 377 parking spaces. There is additional development space within the same parcel.

A brochure from Skelton’s company outlines a timeline with construction expected to begin in December, tenant improvements ready by December 2026 and final occupancy projected for spring 2027.

Talks for the second phase of Stadium Trace Village broke down last year due to disagreements over the level of tax breaks to be given to Broad Metro, led by developer Will Kadish. It’s still unclear whether Broad Metro will be seeking any tax incentives for the project now. Masingill declined to answer any questions about the development after Monday night’s zoning board meeting.

