Hoover zoning board approves plans for 8 new homes in Inverness

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Acton Development Corp. is seeking permission to develop eight residential lots off Inverness Point Drive in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday approved preliminary plans for eight new residential lots off Inverness Point Drive.

The 35.6-acre property, to be called Jennings Reserve, is owned by Acton Development Corp. and is zoned as an E-2 single-family estate district. Four of the lots would abut the Cahaba River, according to plans submitted to the city of Hoover.

Developer Jordan Huffstelter said his company plans to begin construction of the infrastructure and single entrance road as soon as possible and expects that work should take about six months to complete. The lots will be sold individually, so the timetable for construction of homes would be up to the new owners, he said. The community will be gated, he said.

In other business Tuesday, the zoning board again postponed consideration of a request for a 30,000-square-foot community center at 900 Concourse Parkway in the Riverchase Office Park to give the applicant more time to present a revised traffic study that takes into account all potential uses of the property.

Harbert Properties Corp. owns the property but is proposing to sell it to the Alabama Merchants Association, which represents owners of numerous gasoline stations and convenience stores, City Planner Mac Martin said. The Alabama Merchants Association has indicated it is contemplating multiple uses for the “community center,” including a recreational center, office space and a place of worship, Martin said. The organization is connected to a religious community, he said.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover This 7.5-acre site between Concourse Parkway and Riverchase Trail is proposed for a new community center in the Riverchase Office Park in Hoover, Alabama.

However, the traffic study that was submitted did not take into account all of the potential uses of the property, and city staff are not recommending approval of the “conditional use” request because the city’s comprehensive plan calls for that space to be used for office and light industrial purposes, Martin said.

The zoning board also on Tuesday postponed a decision on final plans for four lots zoned as “planned industrial” in Trace Crossings at the corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Flemming Parkway due to a disagreement between city staff and the developer over the timing of needed stormwater improvements.

Developer Jonathan Belcher of Signature Homes is proposing to make off-site stormwater improvements downstream to fix a flooding problem at that intersection, but city staff don’t want to approve building permits until that work is completed because of the risk of further flooding problems.

Belcher is seeking permission to get building permits before that work is completed, saying he doesn’t want to be working on the fix while school is in session because students walk to and from school in that area. He won’t be able to complete the stormwater fix over fall break, so it likely would be the winter break before the work could be completed, he said. His potential buyers of land are ready to get started on their development, which will be an economic boost for the city, he said.

Both the community center case and Trace Crossings industrial property are slated to come back to the Planning Commission on Oct. 5.

The zoning board also: